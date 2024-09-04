September 5, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Paloma

Venice Shorts: Jason Neroni’s “Paloma” Launches Late-Night Food & Bar Menu

Items Include the Israeli Fried Chicken, Made With Pomegranate Molasses, Ras Al Hanout and House Pickles

By Nick Antonicello

Paloma here in Venice is pleased to share that a new late-night menu is available from 5pm till closing on Thursdays thru Saturdays. 

Ideal for bites and drinks after a night out in Dog Town or the many surrounding neighborhoods, Paloma’s late-night menu features lunch and dinner menu favorites including breads + dips (because it’s never too late for Whipped Sheep’s Milk Ricotta with Grilled Laffa Bread), pastas and pizzas like the Ode to Franco, the James Beard Burger, crispy Calamari, and more.

Paloma will also introduce a new specialty item unique to late-night– the Israeli Fried Chicken, made with pomegranate molasses, ras al hanout and house pickles.

Plus, after 10pm, all specialty cocktails like the Spice Girl and Summer Melon Spritz will be $2 off!

Paloma’s new late-night menu is just another reason to stop by, have a drink or snack while enjoying the weekend night life that is Venice.

Nick Antonicello  is a thirty-one year resident that covers all things Venice. Have a tip or a take? Contact Nick via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com

