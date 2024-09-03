SM Pier to Celebrate 115th Anniversary with Outdoor Screening of “Barbie”

The Celebration Will Feature Food and Drink Options From Local Vendors, Including Pier Burger’s Custom Pier-Themed Cake

The iconic Santa Monica Pier will celebrate its 115th anniversary this Friday, September 6, with a community event featuring live music, an outdoor movie screening, and a host of family-friendly activities. The celebration is set to take place from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The event kicks off with live performances. Attendees will be treated to music by Pinkstastic Plastixx, the world’s first Barbiecore band. The celebration will continue with a special outdoor screening of the popular Barbie movie at 7:30 p.m., in collaboration with Street Food Cinema. The event organizers encourage guests to bring blankets and chairs for a comfortable viewing experience on the pier deck.

In addition to entertainment, the celebration will feature a variety of food and drink options from local vendors, including Pier Burger’s custom Pier-themed cake, which will be served to the first 115 attendees. A limited-edition Concrete custard flavor will also be available throughout September. For those over 21, a Beer Garden will offer refreshing brews with a view of the ocean.

Other activities include games, face painting, and a special poetry reading by Santa Monica’s Poet Laureate, Anne Carmack. The day will be filled with surprises, including exclusive 115th-anniversary merchandise and instant polaroids from INSTAX Fujifilm brand ambassadors.

Tickets are required for this free event, and attendees can secure their spots by visiting smpierbirthday.eventbrite.com. The Pier is also encouraging community members to support its ongoing free entertainment by donating $115, with donors receiving special recognition on the big screen during the event.