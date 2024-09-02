Councilwoman Park Spotlights Mar Vista Bagel Shop

The Shop Is Well-Known Among Locals and New York Transplants

In her newsletter, Councilwoman Traci Park highlighted New York Bagel & Deli, a beloved local eatery in the heart of Mar Vista. Park noted the deli’s role as a community cornerstone, providing both jobs and a gathering place for residents.

“Of course, the traditional bagels with cream cheese are excellent, but the pizza bagel sandwiches are my personal favorite!” Park shared. She emphasized the importance of supporting small businesses like New York Bagel & Deli, which contribute to neighborhood stability and community well-being on the Westside.

New York Bagel & Deli, located at 11700 National Blvd, is well-known among locals and New York transplants alike for its authentic, fluffy bagels. The deli, owned by Brooklyn native Brian Gruntz, opens early each day to serve fresh bagels in classic varieties. While the Mar Vista location is primarily a grab-and-go operation with a few outdoor seats, it has earned a loyal following, boasting a 4.5-star rating on Yelp.

In 2016, the shop was featured in LAIST’s “11 Best Bagels in Los Angeles” list. In the placement, the outlet wrote: “Any New York transplants who insist that there are no good bagels in L.A., might want to pay New York Bagel & Deli owner Brian Gruntz a little visit. The Brooklyn-born Gruntz and his team turn out quality bagels that should make any homesick New Yorker proud.”



For more information, go to https://newyorkbagelanddelilosangeles.cafecityguide.website/#google_vignette.