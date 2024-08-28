Cars Seen Doing Donuts and Crashing in Front of Santa Monica Pier, Possibly Causing Injuries

The Moment Was Captured in a Viral Instagram Post

By Zach Armstrong

A viral social media post shows two vehicles having a “street takeover” (doing donuts) right in front of the Santa Monica Pier before one crashed into a street curb, possibly causing injuries.

In an Instagram post from @shotbythebull, two vehicles (one of which appeared to be a Dodge Charger and the other an Infiniti) are seen screeching and spinning rapidly several times within the intersection in front of the Westside tourist attraction to a crowd of spectators.

Once the ladder car crashed into the corner facing Tongva Park, it appeared some crowd members flew backwards. It is not immediately clear if anyone was seriously injured as a result.

“This kind of activity is very dangerous, as you can see in the video. I wouldn’t be surprised if some of those bystanders were injured.” an SMPD spokesperson said in an email. “Thankfully, this is rare in Santa Monica.”

At the time of this writing, the post garnered over 75,000 views on the initial post in addition to the more than 270,000 accumulated when it was reposted by the popular @streetpeopleoflosangeles account.

Officers responded to the incident and towed away the damaged vehicle, according to the spokesperson, who added it was “reported stolen out of Whittier.”