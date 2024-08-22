SM Pier Ferris Wheel to Honor Kobe Bryant This Weekend

The Tribute, Held on What Is Known as Kobe Bryant Day, or Mamba Day, Marks the Legacy of the Late Basketball Star

Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier will pay tribute to Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant with a special light display on its iconic 90-foot Ferris wheel on Saturday, August 24. The display will feature the messages “LA + ❤️ + 24” and “LA + ❤️ + 8,” alongside patterns in the Lakers’ signature gold and purple colors.

The tribute, held on what is known as Kobe Bryant Day, or Mamba Day, marks the legacy of the late basketball star whose jersey numbers, 8 and 24, are immortalized by the team. The date, August 24, follows Bryant’s birthday on August 23 and was chosen to honor his contributions to the city and the sport.

Pacific Park’s Ferris wheel, equipped with 174,000 LED lights, will illuminate the night sky from sunset until midnight. The lights, mounted across the wheel’s structure, boast 16.7 million color combinations and are powered by the world’s only solar-powered Ferris wheel.

For more details, visit pacpark.com or follow Pacific Park on social media platforms.