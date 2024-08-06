NEW to Santa Monica: Enjoy Your Favorite Hurry Curry Dishes on Ocean Park

By Susan Payne

This summer, enjoy your favorite authentic Japanese curry and Yoshoku cuisine at Hurry Curry of Tokyo’s new location in Santa Monica.

The restaurant, known for its original blend ofspices and its longtime presence in Japantown, closed its doors on Sawtelle during the COVID-19 pandemic. With uncertainty at bay, Hurry Curry owner Frederick Serra said his business partners made a pact to reopen.

Now located on Ocean Park Boulevard and 29th street, the new location offers free backside parking and more outdoor seating near the Santa Monica Business Park.

“Although we’ve been around since 1989, we are new to Santa Monica. We’ve been here for about two years,” Serra said.

Hurry Curry customers love the consistency the restaurant has provided over the last three decades, everything from its authentic recipes and dishes to its employees that give new and returning customers warm welcomes and friendly service.

“As a restaurant, that’s probably the hardest thing to pin down. But we’ve done it. We’ve had the same team for 10+ plus years, we take care of our employees, and they feel something special here. We couldn’t stay closed for too long,” Serra said.

Hurry Curry’s history runs deep and its recipes — curated from its original Japanese chef in 1998 — have long been a favorite in Los Angeles. The signature curry sauce features a blend of 21 spices.

“We’ve used that same recipe for so long, it’s not a general curry you might see at a restaurant,” Serra said. “I’ve seen customers drive here from San Diego and Santa Barbara to try our food.”

A number one dish at Hurry Curry is the chicken cutlet curry – a tender breast meat filet lightly breaded in panko flakes, fried to golden brown and served with the restaurant’s authentic Japanese curry.

“That dish carries 60% of our menu sales. You can order the curry at varying spice levels of mild, medium, hot or extra hot. We use a Capsicum chili oil, the same oil we’ve used for the 35 plus years we’ve been open,” Serra said.

Another fan favorite is the chicken pasta — sauteed mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and corn surrounded by Hurry Curry’s fried chicken karaage, served with a generous side of the secret white sauce.

“Curry is one of those items, not as popular as pizza, but you get a craving for it. Once you try Hurry Curry, it’s one of those recurring cravings you’ll get. We have such a unique flavor, and it is so well loved,” Serra added.

Hurry Curry serves a wide range of beverages, some Japanese specific and homemade.

“We serve some Japanese favorites like Ramune Marble Soda, which in Western culture, equivalent to colas or fountain beverages,” Serra added.

The scratch kitchen offers online orders, dine-in and catering. Hurry Curry is open Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 2901 Ocean Park Boulevard, Santa Monica, California, 90405.

For more information and a look at the menu, visit HurryCurryofTokyo.com.