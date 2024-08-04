Police Chase from Marina del Rey Ends in Crash in Mid-Wilshire: Report

After the Crash, One Suspect Fled the Sedan and Entered a Nearby Building

A police chase that began in Marina del Rey on Thursday afternoon ended in a dramatic crash in the Mid-Wilshire neighborhood, leaving an innocent driver hospitalized, according to a report from CBS News.

The chase started around 2 p.m. after the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department received a report of an armed robbery in Marina del Rey. Deputies began pursuing a vehicle matching the suspect’s description before the Los Angeles Police Department took over the chase.

The black sedan sped through Koreatown before heading west into the Mid-Wilshire area. At approximately 3:09 p.m., the sedan, traveling at around 80 miles per hour, collided with a white SUV at the intersection of West 5th Street and South Wilton Place. The impact sent the SUV spinning onto the sidewalk, while the sedan veered into a building.

The woman driving the SUV, whose identity has not been released, was hospitalized in unknown condition following the collision, CBS reported.

After the crash, one suspect fled the sedan and entered a nearby building. Officers quickly surrounded the vehicle, apprehending another individual and placing them in handcuffs. Moments later, officers entered the building where the suspect had fled, keeping their firearms raised as they moved through the area.

The handcuffed individual was later seen being placed onto a stretcher and into an ambulance. Over a dozen police patrol vehicles remained at the intersection as the investigation continued, CBS reported.