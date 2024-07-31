Here’s Who’s Performing in This Year’s Marina Del Rey Summer Concert Series

The Series of Free Symphonic and Pop Concerts Are Coming to Burton Chace Park

The Marina del Rey Summer Concert Series is back for its 24th year, offering a series of free symphonic and pop concerts at the scenic Burton Chace Park.

The Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors announced the concert lineup, which includes Goapele on August 3, the Marina del Rey Symphony with a “Cinema Fantastique” program on August 10, and Latin Grammy winner Lila Downs on August 17.

Concerts begin at 7:00 p.m. at Burton Chace Park, located at 13650 Mindanao Way in Marina del Rey. Seating is festival-style and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees are encouraged to bring low-back lawn chairs or blankets, but no tents or umbrellas are allowed.

Goapele, a singer-songwriter, entrepreneur, and activist, will perform songs from her latest album “COLOURS,” which she describes as her most introspective work yet. Known for her soulful hits like “Closer,” Goapele’s new album explores themes of self-acceptance and personal growth.

The Marina del Rey Symphony, led by Maestro Steven Allen Fox, will perform popular cinema soundtracks on August 10. The concert will feature the SoCAL Chorale and music from films such as “The Lion King,” “Star Wars,” and “Avatar: The Way of Water.”

Lila Downs, known for her powerful voice and unique storytelling, will close the series on August 17. Her music blends folkloric and ranchera sounds from Mexico with influences from the southern United States.

For more information and to RSVP for free tickets, visit the Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors website.