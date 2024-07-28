Marina del Rey Residents Fearful Amid Suspected Arson: Report

Suspected Attacks Have Plagued an Apartment Complex Since May

Residents at the Marina City Club are living in fear after a series of suspected arson attacks have plagued their apartment complex since May, as reported by NBC Los Angeles.

The condominium’s management team has warned residents via email, stating that “authorities suspect these fires were intentionally set by one or more individuals who may reside at the Marina City Club.” The fires reportedly involve toilet paper and other combustible materials.

Hirano, a longtime resident who spoke with NBC Los Angeles, is actively seeking help to prevent a disaster similar to the December fire at the California Yacht Club, which resulted in injuries to two firefighters and left the cause of the blaze unknown.

Management has advised residents to call 911 before contacting property services. However, Hirano reported a lack of coordinated response from local authorities. “I’ve talked to Captain Muldoon at fire station 110. He says the sheriff is in charge of arson in LA County. So I called them, and then they sent me to the fire department,” she said to the local news outlet.

The land on which Marina City Club stands is owned by LA County and leased to the complex. Hirano reached out to County Supervisor Holly Mitchell’s office but received no action. Natasha Robinson from the Department of Beaches and Harbor is the only official Hirano mentioned as taking steps, writing letters to management.