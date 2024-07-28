July 30, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Marina del Rey Residents Fearful Amid Suspected Arson: Report

Suspected Attacks Have Plagued an Apartment Complex Since May

Residents at the Marina City Club are living in fear after a series of suspected arson attacks have plagued their apartment complex since May, as reported by NBC Los Angeles. 

The condominium’s management team has warned residents via email, stating that “authorities suspect these fires were intentionally set by one or more individuals who may reside at the Marina City Club.” The fires reportedly involve toilet paper and other combustible materials.

Hirano, a longtime resident who spoke with NBC Los Angeles, is actively seeking help to prevent a disaster similar to the December fire at the California Yacht Club, which resulted in injuries to two firefighters and left the cause of the blaze unknown.

Management has advised residents to call 911 before contacting property services. However, Hirano reported a lack of coordinated response from local authorities. “I’ve talked to Captain Muldoon at fire station 110. He says the sheriff is in charge of arson in LA County. So I called them, and then they sent me to the fire department,” she said to the local news outlet.

The land on which Marina City Club stands is owned by LA County and leased to the complex. Hirano reached out to County Supervisor Holly Mitchell’s office but received no action. Natasha Robinson from the Department of Beaches and Harbor is the only official Hirano mentioned as taking steps, writing letters to management.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Suspect Sentenced in Santa Monica Park Shooting

July 30, 2024

Read more
July 30, 2024

His nine-year sentence will run concurrently with his sentence for the LAPD case Angel Diaz, a 21-year-old Los Angeles resident,...
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: “Benevolent Bartenders” Benefit This Sunday

July 29, 2024

Read more
July 29, 2024

Fundraiser begins August 4th from 3-8 PM with proceeds to the Venice Family Clinic By Nick Antonicello  Ōwa is hosting...

Photo: Fig Tree
Dining, News

Fig Tree Venice Debuts New 50-Seat Dining Venue on the Boardwalk

July 29, 2024

Read more
July 29, 2024

The space will feature a Pietra Gray marble bar, hand-painted art, and weekly floral installations Fig Tree Venice has expanded...

Photo: Facebook
News

Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony Angers Conservatives Over Misunderstood Drag Performance

July 29, 2024

Read more
July 29, 2024

Social Media Outrage Mistakes Dionysian Drag Tribute for Mockery of “The Last Supper” After the completion of the joyous opening...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: Rockin the Beach on a Thursday Night

July 28, 2024

Read more
July 28, 2024

Local Cover Band Plays to Several Hundred at OFW By Nick Antonicello  A big crowd of several hundred locals hit...

Photo: Official
News

LA’s First Ninja Warrior Training Facility Opening Soon in Los Angeles

July 25, 2024

Read more
July 25, 2024

Facility to Offer Comprehensive Training Programs for All Ages By Susan Payne The first dedicated ninja warrior obstacle training facility...
News, upbeat

THIS WEEKEND: “They Will Skate Again” at Venice Skate Park

July 25, 2024

Read more
July 25, 2024

Volunteers and Skaters Are Still Needed for This Saturday’s Event Life Rolls On, the organization founded by three-time world champion...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Homeless Man Stabs 60-Year-Old, Suspect Arrested

July 25, 2024

Read more
July 25, 2024

The Injured Victim Requested a Rescue Ambulance By Zach Armstrong A homeless man has been arrested by LAPD after stabbing...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Venice and Dockweiler State Beach Reopens After Major Sewage Spill

July 24, 2024

Read more
July 24, 2024

Last weekend, authorities closed the water and wet sand to swimmers and visitors after about 16,000 gallons of untreated sewage...

Photo: The Thrive in Joy Nick Fagnano Foundation
Hard, News

Memorial to Honor Lightning Strike Victim Nick Fagnano on Venice Beach

July 24, 2024

Read more
July 24, 2024

The Event Marks a Decade Since the 20-Year-Old’s Passing Family, friends, and supporters of The Thrive in Joy Nick Fagnano...

Photo: Zach Armstrong
Hard, News

New 3rd Street Promenade Banner Depicts City Officials as “Mount Drugsmore”

July 24, 2024

Read more
July 24, 2024

As With the Previous Placard, David White Is the Primary Subject of Ridicule By Zach Armstrong The longstanding “Santa Methica Is...

Photo: YouTube
News

Elon Musk’s Controversial Remarks on Trans Daughter Spark Outrage

July 24, 2024

Read more
July 24, 2024

Musk Repeatedly Deadnames His Daughter, Claiming He Was Tricked Elon Musk, in an interview with Jordan Peterson for the website...
Hard, News

Marina del Rey Bike Locker Program Halts After a Dozen Bikes Stolen

July 23, 2024

Read more
July 23, 2024

In 2022, Another Vandalism Incident Impacted the Program, Pausing It for Months and Resuming Last Year With “Extra Protections” By...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Marr Street Cleanup Takes Place, But RV Remains

July 23, 2024

Read more
July 23, 2024

Yo! Venice will continue to monitor the situation  By Nick Antonicello The situation at Marr Street that intersects with both...

Photo: Facebook
News

Kamala Harris Secures Democratic Presidential Nomination with Unprecedented Support

July 23, 2024

Read more
July 23, 2024

Over 1,976 State Delegates Pledge Support, Solidifying Harris as the Nominee By Dolores Quintana In one day, Brentwood resident and...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR