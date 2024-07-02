Venice Flying Carousel Finds a New Home

The Carousel’s Relocation Will Take Place One Day After It Is Set to Play a Large Part in Festive Events

By Zach Armstrong

In the seven months since a non-electric and human-powered carousel was installed next to the canals, one which tells the storied legacy of Venice Beach, thousands of Angelinos have taken their children to the attraction for a ride. Now, the “Venice Flying Carousel” is finding a new home.

Whereas the carousel is currently situated at 419 Carroll Canal, it will be installed one canal over at 410 Linnie Canal following Fourth of July celebrations.

The attraction will be relocated July 5 to a parcel owned by long-time carousel supporters and sponsors Adam and Gia.

One day, Adam and Gia were taking a walk with their infant son, Asher, when they looked over and took an interest in the carvings of the carousel being done. They signed up to sponsor the project’s biplane ride and became members of the “carousel family.” The biplane ride of the carousel is an homage to “Thomas” Ince, a movie mogul who built the Ince AirField in Venice during the 1920s for barnstorming biplanes.

The carousel’s current spot was the site of a tragic fire that burned down a home along with a residence next door. Following the blaze, the Alger family purchased the land and donated it to the carousel, while awaiting permits to build their new home.

“The Alger family generously welcomed the Carousel onto their property; it has been wonderful!” describes Robin Murez, the artist of this community project.

As construction has begun for a new house on the adjacent parcel, the noise of tractors and billowing dust has disturbed the carousel’s serenity, making a new location preferable.

Luckily, Adam and Gia had one to offer. “We’re moving to ‘Asher’s Play Space’,” said Murez.

The carousel’s relocation will happen one day after playing a role in festive events along the canals.

On July 4, a series of Independence Day celebrations will take place nearby: a live band performance at Noon on Carroll at Eastern Canal, the Rubber Ducky Race at 1 p.m., the Downwind Regatta at 2 p.m and the inaugural Venice Preservationist Award will be given to historian and former rocket scientist Jeffrey Stanton. During these events, all families are invited for a ride on Murez’ hand-carved attraction.

Eventually, the carousel will likely be stationed in Centennial Park under a pavilion; a much more visible location for the creative invention. Over 800 neighbors and locals have signed a petition for such a move, according to Murez.