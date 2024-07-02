July 3, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Venice Flying Carousel Finds a New Home

The Carousel’s Relocation Will Take Place One Day After It Is Set to Play a Large Part in Festive Events

By Zach Armstrong

In the seven months since a non-electric and human-powered carousel was installed next to the canals, one which tells the storied legacy of Venice Beach, thousands of Angelinos have taken their children to the attraction for a ride. Now, the “Venice Flying Carousel” is finding a new home.

Whereas the carousel is currently situated at 419 Carroll Canal, it will be installed one canal over at 410 Linnie Canal following Fourth of July celebrations. 

The attraction will be relocated July 5 to a parcel owned by long-time carousel supporters and sponsors Adam and Gia. 

One day, Adam and Gia were taking a walk with their infant son, Asher, when they looked over and took an interest in the carvings of the carousel being done. They signed up to sponsor the project’s biplane ride and became members of the “carousel family.” The biplane ride of the carousel is an homage to “Thomas” Ince, a movie mogul who built the Ince AirField in Venice during the 1920s for barnstorming biplanes.

The carousel’s current spot was the site of a tragic fire that burned down a home along with a residence next door. Following the blaze, the Alger family purchased the land and donated it to the carousel, while awaiting permits to build their new home. 

“The Alger family generously welcomed the Carousel onto their property; it has been wonderful!” describes Robin Murez, the artist of this community project.

As construction has begun for a new house on the adjacent parcel, the noise of tractors and billowing dust has disturbed the carousel’s serenity, making a new location preferable. 

Luckily, Adam and Gia had one to offer. “We’re moving to ‘Asher’s Play Space’,” said Murez. 

The carousel’s relocation will happen one day after playing a role in festive events along the canals. 

On July 4, a series of Independence Day celebrations will take place nearby: a live band performance at Noon on Carroll at Eastern Canal, the Rubber Ducky Race at 1 p.m., the Downwind Regatta at 2 p.m and the inaugural Venice Preservationist Award will be given to historian and former rocket scientist Jeffrey Stanton. During these events, all families are invited for a ride on Murez’ hand-carved attraction.

Eventually, the carousel will likely be stationed in Centennial Park under a pavilion; a much more visible location for the creative invention. Over 800 neighbors and locals have signed a petition for such a move, according to Murez.

in News, upbeat
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) Summer Fun is Back at Pacific Park

July 3, 2024

Read more
July 3, 2024

With Amusement Rides, Over Ocean Dining and Arcade Games, It is a Location Like No Other @yovenicenews Summer is back...

Photo: Facebook: @Josey Peters
Hard, News

Venice Resident, Known for Trash Cleanup Volunteer Work, Gets Brutally Attacked

July 2, 2024

Read more
July 2, 2024

The L.A. Times Ran a Feature Story on Peters, Describing His Hobby of Cleaning up the Ballona Creek By Zach...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Chef Jason Neroni Returns to Unveil a Reimagined Paloma Restaurant in Venice

July 2, 2024

Read more
July 2, 2024

Desert-inspired California-Meets-Mediterranean Eatery Opens July 3 In a surprising twist, Chef and restaurateur Jason Neroni will unveil the reimagined Paloma,...
Hard, News

Where to Watch Marina del Rey Fireworks

July 2, 2024

Read more
July 2, 2024

Visitors can enjoy dinner at waterfront restaurants offering the best views Marina del Rey will be one of many premier...
News, upbeat

17th Annual Santa Monica July 4th Parade to Return to Classic Route

July 2, 2024

Read more
July 2, 2024

Much of Main Street and Some Adjacent Streets Will Be Closed The annual Fourth of July parade will return to...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: 2024 Homeless Count Offers Hapless Results

July 1, 2024

Read more
July 1, 2024

Where is the Real Data for Venice?  By Nick Antonicello  After billions of dollars spent and squandered on this hapless...
Hard, News

Five Arrested After Brawl Near Santa Monica Pier

July 1, 2024

Read more
July 1, 2024

Victims Were Transported to Local Hospitals for Treatment A large brawl involving at least 20 people near the Santa Monica...

Photo: LAHSA
News

LAHSA Reports Decline in Los Angeles Homelessness in 2024

July 1, 2024

Read more
July 1, 2024

Decreases in Unsheltered Populations, Shelter Numbers Go Up The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) announced the results of the...

Photo: Great Western Recreation
News, upbeat

Parks and Rec to Present Details on Upcoming “Venice Windward Playground”

June 30, 2024

Read more
June 30, 2024

The meeting comes less than a year after the Department announced it would remove what it described as “aging” playground...
News

Award-Winning Soprano to Offer FREE Community Performance Ahead of Broad Stage Debut

June 28, 2024

Read more
June 28, 2024

Los Angeles Music Center’s Spotlight Award-Winner Golda Zahra will showcase her angelic voice for all to enjoy at Saint Monica...

Photo: Loop Net
Dining, News

This Former Thomas Edison Powerhouse is Becoming a Bagel Shop

June 28, 2024

Read more
June 28, 2024

With the Acquisition, the Buyer Looks to Grow His East Coast Bagel Operations to the West By Zach Armstrong In 1909,...

Photo: Getty Images
News, upbeat

TODAY: ‘Venice to Venice Poetry Reading’ at Abbot Kinney Memorial Library

June 27, 2024

Read more
June 27, 2024

The Reading Event Will Celebrate the Anthology “From Venice to Venice: Poets of California and Italy” The Abbot Kinney Memorial...

Photo: Instagram: @wildforkfoods
Dining, News

Wild Fork Foods Changes West L.A. Location, Opening Set for July

June 27, 2024

Read more
June 27, 2024

It Appears Its Formerly Announced Mar Vista Location, Which Was Set to Open in 2022, Is Not in Operation By...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Suspect in Beach Attacks Held on $1M Bail, Has Criminal History Involving Attempted Rape

June 27, 2024

Read more
June 27, 2024

On June 26, the District Attorney charged Garnett with attempted murder and felony child abuse Jawann Dwayne Garnett, a Santa...

Photo: Google Earth
Hard, News

Woman Threatens Harley Davidson Staff With Knife

June 26, 2024

Read more
June 26, 2024

The Incident Occurred Over the Weekend By Zach Armstrong A woman entered Marina del Rey’s Harley Davidson store location twice...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR