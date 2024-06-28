June 28, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Award-Winning Soprano to Offer FREE Community Performance Ahead of Broad Stage Debut

Los Angeles Music Center’s Spotlight Award-Winner Golda Zahra will showcase her angelic voice for all to enjoy at Saint Monica Catholic Church on July 1

SANTA MONICA, Calif. —Soprano Golda Zahra is excited to extend an open invite to the community as she thrills with trills to bring opera and classical music to the masses and young generations!

Hailed as “One of the rising starts of her generation” and “A promising young opera singer” by the Los
Angeles Times, Golda recently returned from Italy to headline her homecoming debut concert at the Broad Stage in Santa Monica alongside the Dream Orchestra, on Saturday, July 13.

Now, at the invitation of Monsignor Lloyd Torgerson, Golda will perform live with members of the Dream Orchestra during St. Monica’s noon mass on Monday, July 1. Media are invited to preview and attend the event, as well as speak with Golda about the community impact of the arts and her upcoming concert at
Broad Stage.

WHEN: Monday, July 1 at 12:00pm
WHERE: Saint Monica Catholic Community, 725 California Ave, Santa Monica, CA
RSVP: Please contact Shallom Berkman at 310-749-8879, or email sberkman@urthcaffe.com for media inquiries and to RSVP for the event.

Golda has performed in famed Southern California venues like Walt Disney Hall, Royce Hall, and the Saban Theatre. She is a 2015 LA Spotlight Award Winner and currently
studies with world-renowned Soprano Barbara Frittoli in Milan.

To learn more visit GoldaInConcert.co

in News
