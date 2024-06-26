June 27, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Megan’s Law

Registered Sex Offender Charged in Attack of Beachgoers: Report

Garnett Is Registered as a Sex Offender on the State’s Megan’s Law Database and Is Listed as a Santa Monica-Area Transient

A registered sex offender from Los Angeles County is the man accused of attacking three people on Santa Monica Beach Monday morning, including a 77-year-old woman whom he allegedly tried to drown, according to reports from The Los Angeles Times and KTLA.

Jawann Garnett, 31, was booked on two counts of attempted murder, one count of elder abuse, and one count of assault on a bystander, according to Lt. Erika Aklufi, a spokesperson for the Santa Monica Police Department. Garnett’s arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday. It remains unclear if he has retained a lawyer, according to The Times.

Santa Monica Police responded to a call at 9:41 a.m. reporting a 17-year-old girl being attacked near lifeguard tower No. 13, Aklufi said. Garnett allegedly ceased his assault on the teenager and ran towards the water upon seeing a pair of seniors. He is accused of attacking a woman in her 70s and attempting to drag her into the ocean before police arrived and arrested him.

All three victims received treatment at the scene. Two were released on-site, while the 17-year-old was transported to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Garnett is registered as a sex offender on the state’s Megan’s Law database and is listed as a Santa Monica-area transient, according to KTLA and The Times. He previously pleaded no contest to an assault with intent to commit a sex crime. Court documents reveal that Garnett was released earlier this month after serving less than a year in prison.

in Hard, News
