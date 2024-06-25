Mr. & Mrs. Muscle Beach Coming to the Boardwalk on July 4th

The Event Invites Amateur Athletes to Compete in Various Categories

The iconic Venice Beach Recreation Center will host the annual Mr. & Mrs. Muscle Beach competition on Thursday, July 4, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event, located at 1800 Ocean Front Walk, invites amateur athletes to compete in various categories, including Bodybuilding, Figure, Bikini, Angel Bikini, Men’s Physique, Classic Physique, Wellness, Vintage Swimsuit, and Couples (mixed pairs).

Registration will take place from 7 to 9:30 a.m., followed by an athlete briefing at 9:30 a.m. Prejudging begins at 10 a.m., with the finals scheduled for 1 p.m.

The entry fee is $150, with a crossover fee of $80. The event is open to all amateur athletes.



For more information, visit musclebeachvenice.com.