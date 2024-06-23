June 25, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Google Earth

Suspicious Fire Behind Venice AT&T Building Investigated by Authorities

Witnesses reported seeing a person start the fire, prompting an active investigation

Authorities are investigating a fire in Venice that officials suspect may have been intentionally set early Saturday, CBS2 reported.

The blaze was reported around 9:30 a.m. near the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Lincoln Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Firefighters arrived to find a rubbish fire burning near a building and quickly extinguished the flames before they could spread to nearby structures.

Witnesses reported seeing a person start the fire, prompting an active investigation by firefighters, officials said, as reported by CBS2.

Footage from the scene shows a large plume of black smoke rising behind an AT&T building, according to the local news outlet. The fire department has not released further details about the suspected arsonist at the time of this writing.

