June 21, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Google Earth

Sci Fi Museum’s Lease Gets Terminated at Former Sears Building

The News Comes as a Slew of Controversies Surround the Museum and Its Founder

By Zach Armstrong

Amid tumultuous setbacks and controversy, the Sci-Fi World museum is leaving its space at the former Sears Building before it ever even opened.

Aubrey West, a representative of the museum, made the announcement during the public comment period of a recent Santa Monica City Council meeting, stating that although the museum was slated to open next month, the building owners Seritage decided not to renew its lease.  

The news comes as a slew of controversies surround the museum and its founder, Huston Huddleston, including a child porn conviction, as detailed in a report by the Los Angeles Times. 

According to the report, “Star Trek” superfan Huddleston, 54, said he had relinquished control of the nonprofit and its collection to the museum’s chief executive due to the potential negative impact of his child porn conviction. Nevertheless, former volunteers told The L.A. Times that he remained deeply involved in the museum’s operations.

To make things more complicated, Chief Executive John Purdy and General Manager Cory Dacy resigned their posts in the weeks leading to Sci-Fi World’s initial grand opening date. Purdy cited Huddleston’s violation of their contractual agreement, while Dacy noted Huddleston’s regular presence onsite, as reported by The Times. Additionally, CBS Studios issued a cease and desist letter, alleging unauthorized use of “Star Trek” elements. 

Sci-Fi World originally set an opening date for May 27. When that day came, however, as its unpaid volunteers were dealing with a turbulent staffing situation and tried to handle regulator compliance all by themselves, the interior wasn’t prepared for visitors. 

Rather than being held inside the museum, the Gala took place in its closed off parking lot with some artifacts brought outside for photo opportunities. Many of the patrons were refunded, but as one attendee put it on social media, “it’s kind of hard to reschedule something when people like me have already paid for their flights and hotel stay that are non-refundable.”

“The city and police have been wonderful to us and really want us to succeed. Everyone of us is an unpaid volunteer right now, a new CEO is coming, but there’s still a lot to figure out.” a spokesperson stated in a message to Mirror Media Group at the time of the grand opening let down. “All we want is for this to open and for people to enjoy it and to hopefully be a successful nonprofit.”

Now, it appears those ambitions won’t be realized at the Sears Building, located at 302 Colorado Ave. just a short walk from the Santa Monica Pier. A person speaking on behalf of Seritage declined to comment on proposals currently being offered for the space, or what specifically went into the decision.

Sci-Fi World started out in 2012 as New Starship Foundation. Its initial mission was to preserve a Paramount-built Star Trek Enterprise-D display bridge, as seen on Star Trek: The Next Generation, its website explains. Over the years, NSF gained support from Star Trek stars such as William Shatner and George Takei. Additional support was gained, from the cast and crew of shows including Battlestar Galactica and Doctor Who, to include the creation of Sci-Fi World to NSF’s mission.

The Foundation has raised over $200,000 from supporters, as its website stated.

The non-profit museum aimed to be a dream come true for a sci-fi & fantasy geek, as the space planned to be abound with original props and replicas from seemingly every iconic TV show and film of the genre. 

These were to include: The Enterprise Bridge set from Star Trek: The Next Generation, the 25 foot bubbleship from Oblivion, a full size Alien Queen and Powerloader from Aliens, along with artifacts from Doctor Who, Planet of the Apes and Lord of the Rings. The museum’s latest acquisition, the 10 Forward set from Paramount+ Star Trek Picard, was used in the opening of Picard episode one, season one, starring Sir Patrick Stuart and Brent Spiner.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) Sport Fishing and Whale Watching on the Pacific Offered by MDR Sportfishing

June 20, 2024

Read more
June 20, 2024

Located Out of Marina del Rey, More Information Can Be Found at mdrsf.com @yovenicenews Operating out of Marina del Rey,...

Photo: Venice Fest
News, upbeat

THIS WEEKEND: “Venice Summer Fest 2024” Will Celebrate Local Artists, Brands, and Designers

June 20, 2024

Read more
June 20, 2024

Over 400 Artists Will Exhibit and Sell Their Original Creations  The Venice Summer Fest 2024 will take place on Saturday,...

Photo: Twitter: @LACoLifeguards
Hard, News

Pride-Colored Towers Vandalized During Pride Month for Two Straight Years in Palisades

June 20, 2024

Read more
June 20, 2024

L.A. County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath Stated That the Graffiti Will Be Removed By Zach Armstrong For two consecutive years, pride-colored lifeguard...
News, Real Estate

Judge Blocks Barrington Plaza Evictions, Citing Legal Violations

June 20, 2024

Read more
June 20, 2024

Owner Douglas Emmett Inc. Sought to Evict Nearly 600 Tenants Last Year, Citing Safety Upgrades The eviction of hundreds of...

Photo: Google Earth
Hard, News

 Woman Assaulted with Skateboard on Venice Boardwalk

June 19, 2024

Read more
June 19, 2024

The Victim Was Identified as a 40-Year-Old-Female By Zach Armstrong LAPD arrested a man who assaulted a woman with a...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: Long-Time Local Assumes Seat on Neighborhood Council

June 19, 2024

Read more
June 19, 2024

Navy Street Resident Fran Solomon Brings 50 Years of Community Passion to the Neighborhood Council. By Nick Antonicello Fran Solomon,...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Cleanup at Third & Rose

June 18, 2024

Read more
June 18, 2024

Residents Were Pleased by the Cleanup That Took Place on Thursday By Nick Antonicello A major cleanup occurred on Thursday...

Photo: ASRV
News, upbeat

Abbot Kinney Is Getting a New Training Apparel Store

June 18, 2024

Read more
June 18, 2024

Items Available in the Store Are Set to Include the Aerosilver Established Tee and the Tetra-Lite Cargo High Rib Jogger...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Texas Man Sentenced to 33 Months for Threatening U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters

June 18, 2024

Read more
June 18, 2024

Gaherty Targeted the Congresswoman With Racist and Violent Threats  A Texas man was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison...

Photo: Google Earth
Hard, News

Tech Entrepreneur and Developer Company Buy Promenade Shops for $103M: Report

June 18, 2024

Read more
June 18, 2024

Acquisitions Include 1202, 1222, 1225, 1232, 1339, and 1344 Third Street Promenade Federal Realty Investment Trust has sold eight parcels...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: RV Encampment Now Dominates Sidewalk on South Venice

June 17, 2024

Read more
June 17, 2024

Tables, Motorcycles, Bed Mattress and Other Household Items Populate Pedestrian Passage By Nick Antonicello This ever growing encampment was previously...

Photo: Instagram: @babybluesbbq
Dining, News

Baby Blues BBQ Reopens in Venice Nearly Two Years After Devastating Fire

June 17, 2024

Read more
June 17, 2024

The Eatery Has Been Featured on Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives, and the Food Network By Zach Armstrong Almost two years...

Photo: GoFundMe: @Breanna Villalobos
Hard, News

Slain Jameson’s Pub Manager Described as a “Provider and Father Figure” by Loved Ones

June 17, 2024

Read more
June 17, 2024

His Last Days Were Spent Taking His Niece and Nephew Out for Ice Cream By Zach Armstrong  Family members, friends...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Brand New, Six-Bed Palisades Mansion Hits Market at $34M

June 17, 2024

Read more
June 17, 2024

The lower level boasts a bar, lounge, wine tasting room, home theater, and a full spa with a gym A...

Photo: Sergio Perez
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: Owner of Mitchell’s Market Passes Away, Store Seemingly Closes

June 16, 2024

Read more
June 16, 2024

Fate of the longtime liquor store and grocer now in doubt By Nick Antonicello  A retail favorite by locals that...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR