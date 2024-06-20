THIS WEEKEND: “Venice Summer Fest 2024” Will Celebrate Local Artists, Brands, and Designers

Over 400 Artists Will Exhibit and Sell Their Original Creations

The Venice Summer Fest 2024 will take place on Saturday, June 22, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Venice Boulevard between Centinela and Inglewood Boulevard in downtown Mar Vista. The festival celebrates local artists, brands, and designers, drawing over 100,000 visitors annually, according to organizers.

The Venice Fest, which also hosts events in November and March, features unique artwork, live entertainment on three stages, artist demonstrations, hands-on art workshops, and a variety of food and drinks. Over 400 artists will exhibit and sell their original creations at this free, pet-friendly event.

Festival-goers can enjoy the vibrant atmosphere, shop for handcrafted items, and savor delicious bites. Parking is available on side streets, though attendees are encouraged to use Uber or Lyft.

The Venice Fest donates a percentage of its sales to Safe Place for Youth (SPY), an organization dedicated to empowering homeless youth in West Los Angeles. SPY serves nearly 1,000 young people annually through ten core programs addressing racial and social inequity.



For more information, visit www.venicefest.com.