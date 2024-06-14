June 21, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: SMPD

Fatal Altercation Outside Santa Monica Pub Leads to Homicide Charge

Venice Resident Charged in Death of Jameson’s Pub Manager

A man has been charged with homicide following a fatal altercation outside Jameson’s Pub in Santa Monica, authorities said.

The incident occurred early Tuesday morning, June 11, 2024. Officers responded to a call at approximately 12:05 a.m. in the 2700 block of Main Street, near Jameson’s Pub, following a report of a battery.

According to police, the altercation began when the pub’s manager asked several patrons to leave. Once outside, one of the patrons, identified as Leonard Hector Korpie, 26, of Venice, allegedly punched the manager, causing him to lose consciousness.

When officers arrived, the manager was not breathing. Officers administered CPR until the Santa Monica Fire Department arrived and took over life-saving measures. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

All three patrons involved in the incident were initially arrested and booked at the Santa Monica Jail. Following a thorough investigation, Korpie was identified as the individual responsible for the fatal punch.

On June 13, the District Attorney filed a homicide charge against Korpie, who is now being held on $2 million bail.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Tavera at Hector.Tavera@santamonica.gov or the Watch Commander at 310-458-8427, available 24 hours.

