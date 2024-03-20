March 21, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty Images

Homeless Suspect Attacked 7-Year-Old Boy on Ocean Front Walk Days After Assaulting Girl in Santa Monica

According to an SMPD Spokesperson, the Suspect Was Arraigned on Two Charges of Felony Child Abuse

Days after a homeless man struck a six-year-old girl in Santa Monica, the suspect did the same to a child of similar age along Venice’s Ocean Front Walk, LAPD confirmed. 

On Sunday, March 10 at around 7 p.m., as previously reported by Mirror Media Group, Ahsante Lamar Morgan, 23, sat at a bus stop near the Main Street and Marine Avenue intersection. The child walked northbound on Main along with her parents when the suspect turned around from the bench and struck her. The young victim fell to the ground but was not seriously injured, according to SMPD. The suspect fled northbound from the scene and out of sight. 

On March 14, Morgan allegedly assaulted a seven-year-old boy on the 1800 block of Ocean Front Walk. Police responded and he was taken into custody without incident. 

According to an SMPD spokesperson, Morgan was arraigned on two charges of felony child abuse and pleaded not guilty. The case will go to a preliminary hearing.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to inquiry from Mirror Media Group for an update on Morgan’s hearing.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Nick Antonicello
News

Venice Shorts: VNC Rejects Proposed Revisions in Board Composition, Election Reforms

March 20, 2024

Read more
March 20, 2024

Rules & Selections Committee falls short of required two-third’s majority in as many meetings By Nick Antonicello  The Venice Neighborhood...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Palisadian Home by Renowned Architect Raymond Kappe Hits Market at $12M

March 20, 2024

Read more
March 20, 2024

Constructed in 1990 for Musician Ann Keeler, the Post-and-Beam Residence Has Been Meticulously Maintained, Restored, and Enhanced Renowned California architect...

Photo: In Defense of Animals
News

Animal Welfare Groups Plan Protest Against Turtle Racing

March 19, 2024

Read more
March 19, 2024

We Will Update This Story By Zach Armstrong Among its numerous entertainment events and games, bi-weekly turtle racing has been...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
News

Venice Shorts: Space X Falcon 9 Rocket Launches 22 Starlink Satellites From Vandenberg SFB

March 19, 2024

Read more
March 19, 2024

See the Venice View By  Nick Antonicello  Here is a Venice view as SpaceX launches a Falcon 9 rocket with...

Photo: A.L.C.
News

Tonight at Pali Village: Elevated Cocktail Hour at A.L.C.

March 19, 2024

Read more
March 19, 2024

During the event, 15% of all proceeds earned will benefit I Stand With My Pack  Tonight, March 19, from 5:30...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
News

Venice Shorts: Staples Surrounded by RVs & Tents at Lincoln Blvd

March 18, 2024

Read more
March 18, 2024

Several campers clog pedestrian walkway as occupation worsens By Nick Antonicello  The Staples Chain retailer offering brand-name electronics & print...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Woman Drives Car In Ocean After High Speed Police Chase

March 18, 2024

Read more
March 18, 2024

Law enforcement officers pursued her along the I-110 and I-405 until she reached the vicinity of Venice Beach A woman...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Case Study House Hits Market at $8.9M

March 18, 2024

Read more
March 18, 2024

Originally listed in 2018 for $10 million, the property showcases iconic mid-century architecture A Los Angeles residence, known as Case...

Photo: Santa Monica Police Department
News

Santa Monica Authorities Seek Public’s Help After Sexual Assault Incident

March 18, 2024

Read more
March 18, 2024

SMPD Urges Anyone With Information to Come Forward Authorities in Santa Monica are seeking information from the public after a...

Photo: Instagram: @kitsonlosangeles
Hard, News

Woman Returns $1K Worth of Stolen Items After Store Finds Her Social Media Account

March 15, 2024

Read more
March 15, 2024

For the Owner, the Incident Is Perhaps Indicative of an Environment at the Palisades Village Where Smaller Businesses Are More...

Photo: Venice Family Health Clinic
News

Venice Family Clinic Announces Inaugural HEART Gala to Celebrate Health and Art

March 15, 2024

Read more
March 15, 2024

Event Honors Creative Community and Supporters of Vital Health Care Services Venice Family Clinic, a non-profit community health center dedicated...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Upcoming Mar Vista Book Sale Includes $1 Book Deals

March 14, 2024

Read more
March 14, 2024

One Free Book Will Be Given per Child By Zach Armstrong Friends of the Mar Vista Library will hold its...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Marina del Rey Tourism Board to Host Career Day

March 14, 2024

Read more
March 14, 2024

The itinerary includes visits to the Marina del Rey Sheriff’s Station, Tony P’s Dockside Grill and The Ritz-Carlton The Marina...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: VNC Considered Sweeping By-Law Revisions via Special Zoom Meeting

March 13, 2024

Read more
March 13, 2024

A major shift in board composition from at-large membership to ten individual and localized units fails to receive the required...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Suspect Strikes 6-Year-Old Girl in Santa Monica, Investigation Underway

March 13, 2024

Read more
March 13, 2024

Detectives Are Actively Locating/Obtaining Surveillance Footage By Zach Armstrong An assault investigation is underway after a man reportedly struck a...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR