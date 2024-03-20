Homeless Suspect Attacked 7-Year-Old Boy on Ocean Front Walk Days After Assaulting Girl in Santa Monica

According to an SMPD Spokesperson, the Suspect Was Arraigned on Two Charges of Felony Child Abuse

Days after a homeless man struck a six-year-old girl in Santa Monica, the suspect did the same to a child of similar age along Venice’s Ocean Front Walk, LAPD confirmed.

On Sunday, March 10 at around 7 p.m., as previously reported by Mirror Media Group, Ahsante Lamar Morgan, 23, sat at a bus stop near the Main Street and Marine Avenue intersection. The child walked northbound on Main along with her parents when the suspect turned around from the bench and struck her. The young victim fell to the ground but was not seriously injured, according to SMPD. The suspect fled northbound from the scene and out of sight.

On March 14, Morgan allegedly assaulted a seven-year-old boy on the 1800 block of Ocean Front Walk. Police responded and he was taken into custody without incident.

According to an SMPD spokesperson, Morgan was arraigned on two charges of felony child abuse and pleaded not guilty. The case will go to a preliminary hearing.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to inquiry from Mirror Media Group for an update on Morgan’s hearing.