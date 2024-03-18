Woman Drives Car In Ocean After High Speed Police Chase

Law enforcement officers pursued her along the I-110 and I-405 until she reached the vicinity of Venice Beach

A woman was apprehended after she careened into the Pacific Ocean while evading officers during a high-speed pursuit late Saturday evening, according to CBS News.

Law enforcement officers pursued her along the I-110 and I-405 until she reached the vicinity of Venice Beach, where she veered into the ocean near Marina del Rey. During the pursuit, the woman allegedly drove at speeds exceeding 100 mph, consistently refusing to yield to pursuing law enforcement.

Video footage captured the moments when the suspect zoomed through a parking lot and onto a still-crowded section of the beach near the pier, according to CBS.

Further footage depicts water spraying dozens of feet into the air as the woman’s vehicle plunges into the ocean. Subsequently, after her car submerged, the woman exited and began swimming farther into the water while officers pursued her along the pier.

Eventually, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputies reached her using one of their boats, tossing a life preserver to assist in her retrieval.