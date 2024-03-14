Upcoming Mar Vista Book Sale Includes $1 Book Deals

One Free Book Will Be Given per Child

By Zach Armstrong

Friends of the Mar Vista Library will hold its book sale on Saturday, March 16 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

A large selection of gently used books, DVDs, and CDs appealing to all ages will be offered. Proceeds from the sales will benefit programming and collection development at the library. According to a post from Patch.com, deals on sales include $1 for fiction & non-fiction, 4/$1 for children’s books, 4/$1 on mass market paper, $2 for speciality books, 4/$1 for all media, and $5 or 3/$12 on hardbacks. One free book will be given per child.

Future dates of book sales include Saturday, June 15, Saturday, Sept. 14 and Saturday, Dec. 7.

The Mar Vista Branch Library is located at 12006 Venice Blvd. For more information, go to https://www.lapl.org/whats-on/events/friends-mar-vista-library-book-sale.