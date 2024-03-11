VNC to Unveil Proposal for Board Composition and Stakeholder Voting

The new board composition will focus on geographic area representation

The Venice Neighborhood Council is set to conduct a special Zoom meeting on March 12, unveiling a proposal for their Board member composition, with a focus on geographic area representation.

This plan, according to a VNC release, empowers Venice Stakeholders to cast votes for a designated area representative and multiple At-Large representatives, enhancing their representational influence compared to previous structures.

What: Special Zoom meeting to present, discuss, and vote on a new Board composition emphasizing geographic representation.

When: Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at 7:00 PM.

Where: Zoom – Meeting Link.

Who: Venice Neighborhood Council

Contacts:

CJ Cole, Rules and Selections Co-Chair – 310.773.6945

Helen Fallon, Rules & Selections member – 310.804.2972

Informational Links: