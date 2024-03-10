March 11, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty Images

Marina del Rey Man Facing Charges for Alleged $10M Covid-19 Relief Fraud Scheme

He is accused of submitting falsified tax documents and business records

A Marina Del Rey man, Craig David Davis, 50, is facing charges for an alleged scheme to fraudulently acquire over $10 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act loans.

Court documents reveal that Davis is accused of submitting falsified tax documents and business records to three banks, aiming to secure two Paycheck Protection Program loans and one Main Street Lending Program loan, totaling more than $10.6 million, according to a release from the Justice Department.

Charged with four counts of wire fraud, Davis could face a maximum penalty of 20 years.

The case is under investigation by the Special Investigator for Pandemic Recovery and IRS-CI, with support from various agencies.

Photo: Pier Communications
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Melinda Martinez
Photo: N/A
Photo: LA Marathon (Facebook)
Photo: Dolores Quintana
Photo: SMPD
Photo: Getty Images
