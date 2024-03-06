Traci Park to Join Delegation in France as L.A. Leaders Prepare for 2028 Olympics

Discussions Will Include Partnerships With French Companies, Exploring Housing Strategies for the Unhoused, and Learning From Parisian Leaders About Maximizing Public Transportation

Councilmember Traci Park will join Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ delegation of City Council members and civic leaders in Paris, France this week to gain insights from innovative housing, green transportation, and infrastructure projects to prepare for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Others joining include Council President Paul Krekorian, Councilmember Katy Yaroslavsky, LA Metro CEO Stephanie Wiggins, LA84 Foundation President and CEO Renata Simril, and Priscilla Cheng, Senior Vice President for Government Relations.

Discussions will include partnerships with French companies, exploring housing strategies for the unhoused, and learning from Parisian leaders about maximizing public transportation and economic development.

International engagements involve meetings with Mayor Anne Hidalgo of Paris, United States Ambassador to France and Monaco Denise Campbell Bauer, French Minister of Sports Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, Mayor Mathieu Hanotin of Saint-Denis, and Mayor Karim Bouamrane of Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine. The delegation will also participate in an International Women’s Day Conference hosted by Mayor Hidalgo.

The visit is scheduled from March 6 to March 10.