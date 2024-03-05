Inaugural Abbot Kinney One Race Coming this Weekend

The Race Various Race Categories Catering to Different Age Groups and Expertise Levels

Venice Run Club will hold the inaugural Abbot Kinney One race, a one-mile running event, on March 10 on Abbot Kinney Boulevard.

The Abbot Kinney One offers various race categories catering to different age groups and expertise levels. The event includes the Life Line Screening Men’s and Women’s Masters Mile, Men’s and Women’s Open Mile, Michelob ULTRA Men’s and Women’s Elite Mile, Dog Mile and Friends & Family Mile.

Registration is open now, with a fee of $49 for participants aged 12 and older and $25 for kids aged 11 and under. The registration includes an official bib number, the Abbot Kinney One T-Shirt, chip-timed results, free race photos, and exclusive discounts at On. Participants also have the chance to win a Solé Single Speed/Fixed Gear Bicycle through a raffle.

Pre-race activities, including packet pick-up, are scheduled at the On Cabana (1426 Abbot Kinney Blvd) on March 7, 8, and 9 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

More information can be found at http://abbotkinneyone.com.