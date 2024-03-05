March 6, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: LA Marathon (Facebook)

Inaugural Abbot Kinney One Race Coming this Weekend

The Race Various Race Categories Catering to Different Age Groups and Expertise Levels

Venice Run Club will hold the inaugural Abbot Kinney One race, a one-mile running event, on March 10 on Abbot Kinney Boulevard. 

The Abbot Kinney One offers various race categories catering to different age groups and expertise levels. The event includes the Life Line Screening Men’s and Women’s Masters Mile, Men’s and Women’s Open Mile, Michelob ULTRA Men’s and Women’s Elite Mile, Dog Mile and Friends & Family Mile.

Registration is open now, with a fee of $49 for participants aged 12 and older and $25 for kids aged 11 and under. The registration includes an official bib number, the Abbot Kinney One T-Shirt, chip-timed results, free race photos, and exclusive discounts at On. Participants also have the chance to win a Solé Single Speed/Fixed Gear Bicycle through a raffle.

Pre-race activities, including packet pick-up, are scheduled at the On Cabana (1426 Abbot Kinney Blvd) on March 7, 8, and 9 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

More information can be found at http://abbotkinneyone.com.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
News

Become Fit ‘N’ Fab Forever With At Home Personal Training

March 5, 2024

Read more
March 5, 2024

By Susan Payne “Age is a number, fitness is a lifestyle.” Santa Monica personal trainer Betsy Mendel truly believes this....

Photo: Dolores Quintana
Health, News, Wellness

Find Harmony at IntoMeSea: Unveiling Santa Monica’s Quantum Wellness Hub

March 5, 2024

Read more
March 5, 2024

A Look Into the Healing Studio and Interview with Owner Jen Williams  IntoMeSea, a healing wellness studio located at 1812...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Suspect in Custody After Breaking Into Woman’s Residence, Masturbating While She Slept

March 5, 2024

Read more
March 5, 2024

The Man Was Arrested for Burglary, Indecent Exposure and Attempt to Commit Rape By Zach Armstrong A homeless man has...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Raging Fire Burns Home Still Under Construction to the Ground

March 4, 2024

Read more
March 4, 2024

Witnesses Reported Garbage Catching Fire as the Root Cause By Zach Armstrong An investigation was pursued into the cause of...

Photo: Venice V Hotel
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: How a Local Entrepreneur Restored Venice’s Historic Waldorf Hotel

March 4, 2024

Read more
March 4, 2024

Upcoming Hearing Will Determine if the Restaurant Can Serve Alcohol By Nick Antonicello The Waldorf hotel on Ocean Front Walk...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

El Medio Bluffs Home With Canyon and Ocean Views Lists for $3.4M

March 4, 2024

Read more
March 4, 2024

The 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom house is distinguished by a central skylight Situated in the El Medio Bluffs of Pacific Palisades, this...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Seven-Bedroom Beachfront Home Lists for $12.5M

March 4, 2024

Read more
March 4, 2024

Built in 1929, Amenities Include a Sparkling Pool, Home Theater and Elevator  This beachfront residence, boasting panoramic views from Palos...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Instagram Executive Puts Spanish-Style Venice Home on the Market

March 3, 2024

Read more
March 3, 2024

Nestled in the heart of the East of Lincoln neighborhood, the bungalow includes coved ceilings According to a report by...

Photo: Big Blue Bus
Hard, News

Security Officers Being Deployed at Big Blue Bus Stations and Routes

March 1, 2024

Read more
March 1, 2024

The Guards will be provided by a firm with other security contracts with the city of Santa Monica  By Zach...

Photo: N/A
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Mayor Karen Bass Taps Mike Newhouse for the Los Angeles Planning Commission

February 29, 2024

Read more
February 29, 2024

Attorney, husband, father, homeowner, small business advocate and longtime community activist joins LAPC By Nick Antonicello  Mike Newhouse, a resident...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Update: DSW Taking Over 99 Cent Store Space on Lincoln

February 29, 2024

Read more
February 29, 2024

Designer Shoe Warehouse retailer will assume some 15,000 square feet of retail space next to Whole Foods By Nick Antonicello  ...

Photo: Instagram: @VanLeeuwenicecream
Dining, News

Upcoming Ice Cream Shop on Montana Ave. Will Serve Multitude of Vegan Flavors

February 29, 2024

Read more
February 29, 2024

The Company Has Come a Long Way Since Its Humble Beginnings as a New York City Food Truck By Zach...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Dining, News

Venice Shorts: What Will Become of the Old 99 Cents Store Location?

February 28, 2024

Read more
February 28, 2024

Closed Since January, It Remains Unclear Who Will Occupy This Space at 201 Lincoln Boulevard By Nick Antonicello The future...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, News

This is Warehouse Restaurant’s Happy Hour Menu

February 28, 2024

Read more
February 28, 2024

Its Outdoor Happy Hour Takes Place on the “Pond” By Zach Armstrong Since 1969, the Warehouse Restaurant in Marina del...
News, Video

(Video) Restaurants Replace Glass Front Doors After Late Night Robbery Spree in Del Ray

February 28, 2024

Read more
February 28, 2024

Seven restaurants and small businesses in Del Rey and Venice, including Nick the Greek and Dudley Market, were robbed. Council...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR