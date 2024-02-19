Two Bedroom Santa Monica Condo Lists for $9.5M

Originally established in 1928 and meticulously reconstructed in 1996, El Tovar By The Sea stands as an architectural masterpiece

Originally established in 1928 and meticulously reconstructed in 1996, El Tovar By The Sea stands as an architectural masterpiece. Positioned on the upper central end of Ocean Avenue, this luxury building, with its 22 exclusive residences, remains a coveted address, and none more so than the pinnacle of opulence – Penthouse South.

Upon entering the finely appointed foyer, an elevator whisks you to a silk wallpaper-lined vestibule, leading to a sunlit living room with sweeping ocean vistas. French doors open to a balcony enveloped in serenity, perfect for basking in the ocean air. High ceilings and designer details grace this space, equally suited for entertaining or a quiet night by the wood-burning fire.

Ascend to the second floor, where the sleeping quarters reveal themselves. The primary suite, with a balcony offering panoramic views from Palos Verdes to Point Dume, exudes tranquility. A spa-like bath, separate office space, and private 3-plus car garage with custom storage cabinets complete this abode, showcasing California living at its finest along iconic Ocean Avenue.

