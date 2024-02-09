Lunar New Year Event to Illuminate Pier Ferris Wheel This Weekend

The Ferris Wheel Will Showcase Computer-Generated Lighting Featuring Lunar New Year’s Colors, Patterns, and Icons

Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier is set to illuminate the Ferris wheel in celebration of the “Year of the Dragon” with a 90-foot-tall “Lunar New Year” event.

The Ferris wheel, adorned with 174,000 LED lights, will showcase a custom computer-generated lighting program featuring Lunar New Year’s colors, patterns, and icons in red and gold. During the celebration, the Pacific Wheel will display an animated “Green Dragon,” convey “Happy New Year” in Mandarin, and exhibit holiday-themed red and gold colors, patterns, transitions, and icons.

The Lunar New Year marks the beginning of a new year on the traditional lunar calendar, celebrated globally and particularly significant in Chinese culture. Los Angeles, with its substantial Asian American population, embraces the festival, recognizing it as the city’s third-largest cultural subgroup.

The dragon, symbolizing strength, good fortune, and imperial power, holds a special place in the Chinese zodiac and Lunar New Year celebrations. Those born in the year of the dragon are associated with intelligence, ambition, and charisma.

The event will take place at Pacific Park, located at 380 Santa Monica Pier, from Friday to Sunday, February 9-11, starting at sunset (around 5:30 p.m.) and continuing until midnight.

For more information, including prices and operating hours, contact 310-260-8744, visit pacpark.com, or follow on social media platforms Facebook.com/pacificpark, Instagram.com/pacpark, or Twitter.com/pacpark.