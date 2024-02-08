Venice Shorts: Tabor Court Tree Planting & Restoration Coming Soon

Venice Arbor Committee in cooperation with Verdant Venice Group invites all in this celebration of California Native plants!

By Nick Antonicello

The Venice Arbor Committee and Verdant Venice Group will be hosting a community planting to restore Tabor Court beginning Saturday morning at 9:00 AM to noon on February 17th at the Irving Tabor Court & Palms Boulevard which is in between Abbot Kinney and Electric Avenue.

This celebration of California Native Plants is open to the public and all are invited.

Be sure to bring your sunglasses, sunscreen, gloves and hat as well as your appointed digging tools (optional).

This grass roots community organization is part of the Venice Neighborhood Council (www.venicenc.org) and is co-chaired by Sarah Wauters and Isabelle Duvivier. Other members include Janin Paine, Barry Campion, Noel Johnston, Michael McGuffin, Mark Ryavec and Nico Ruderman.

The Venice Arbor Committee supports and encourages the planting and maintenance of trees and understory plants, especially Southern California native species, throughout the Venice Neighborhood and surrounding communities through advocacy, education and policy work. They work with the City and their planting partners, residents, schools, developers, non-profits and other stakeholders to create, improve, and care for the tree canopy, support and improve local biodiversity, and a healthy ecosystem. They actively enlist and encourage the local citizenry to engage in planting and caring for their own yard and parkway trees and help educate individuals on how to accomplish this.

The VAC and Verdant Venice Group were recently awarded a grant from the Los Angeles Board of Public Works, Beautify LA for this important restoration of Tabor Court.

For details on the event or how to join, contact Janin Paine at 310-560-5088 or Isabelle at 310-291-0871.

They can also be contacted via e-mail at janin09@gmail.com

The event is being co-sponsored by the Office of LA Mayor Karen Bass, Councilwoman Traci Park (CD-11), the Office of Community Beautification, Duvivier Architects, the Venice Chamber of Commerce, the Unlikely Florist, the Oakwood Preservation Coalition, the Venice Neighborhood Council, VUMC, Keep Los Angeles Beautiful, COMPASS Real Estate, Habitatz, Sarah Ross Wauters Photography and The Venice Pier Project.

Nick Antonicello is a 31-year resident of the neighborhood and covers all things cool here in Venice. Have a take or a tip, contact him at nantoni@mindspring.com