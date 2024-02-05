Near $50M Palisades Riviera Home Includes Three-Story Waterfall

The property boasts wraparound views stretching from Will Rogers Park to the Pacific Ocean and Downtown Los Angeles

An architectural masterpiece by Paul McClean, this near $50 million residence is nestled on an expansive nearly 2/3-acre promontory. The property boasts wraparound views stretching from Will Rogers Park to the Pacific Ocean and Downtown Los Angeles.

The residence features a distinctive 3-story waterfall/courtyard at its core, surrounded by glass walls on three sides. Crafted for grand-scale entertaining, the living room connects to the main lawn, while the dining room features double-height ceilings. The gourmet kitchen and family room open to a spacious infinity-edge pool, covered dining area, all offering westward views.

Upstairs, the property hosts five major bedroom suites, including a primary suite that rivals the luxury of top-tier hotels worldwide. With a total of seven bedrooms, this estate caters to an exceptional family lifestyle. The lower level enhances the entertainment experience with a game room featuring a bar, a wine cellar, a state-of-the-art cinema, and a gym with a sauna. A car museum with a turntable adds a unique touch to this extraordinary property.

Drew Fenton of Carolwood Estates is the listing agent. For more information, go to https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/1601-Casale-Rd_Pacific-Palisades_CA_90272_M25721-12092?from=srp-list-card.