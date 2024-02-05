February 6, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty Images

Multiple Mar Vista Robberies Appear to be Related

One resident told NBC4 she was robbed of tens of thousands of dollars worth in personal belongings

By Zach Armstrong

According to a report from NBC4, up to a dozen similar robberies have occurred in a Mar Vista neighborhood leading residents to believe the incidents could be related. 

Taking place over the course of months, thieves are caught on camera wearing masks and gloves while confiscating pricey belongings such as heirlooms before leaving in a black SUV. One resident told NBC4 she was robbed of tens of thousands of dollars worth in personal belongings. Another local told the local news outlet the robbers took $100,000 in jewelry and purses, going on to say it seemed well organized.  

NBC4 said during their coverage that local law enforcement in addition to federal authorities are actively investigating the matter. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact LAPD.

