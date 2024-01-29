January 30, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Nick Antonicello

Venice Shorts: RVs Continue to Illegally Park Along Washington Blvd

Dozens of campers, vans, buses and recreational vehicles scatter along one of Venice’s primary corridors to the ocean. 

By Nick Antonicello 

As the annual Homeless Count sponsored by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) wraps up this week, a plethora of recreational style vehicles continue to populate Washington Boulevard between Abbot Kinney and the beach. 

There are at least three dozen vehicles on this stretch that is the main gateway to the Venice Fishing Pier and the public parking at the beach. 

The image here is of a former school bus that randomly parks around Venice, and was spotted at the parking lot of the Coco Beach Bar & Grill. It was previously sighted on Venice Boulevard close to the US Post Office. 

The bus brands the name “MXB-2024” and seems to randomly park this oversized vehicle in numerous locations over the past six months. 

Yo! Venice will continue to monitor the size and location of RV and tent encampments around the community. 

The photo here was taken this past weekend. 

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-one year resident of Venice who monitors the current RV and encampment crisis here in the neighborhood. Have an encampment or RV issue on your block ? Contact him via email at nantoni@mindspring.com

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: How Illegally Parked RVs Gain Access to Long Term Electric Power

January 29, 2024

Read more
January 29, 2024

Splicing lines from street light utility poles offers free power that goes unvetted and encourages permanent parking access here in...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Santa Monica Home Designed by Golden Globe Winning Actor Lists for $3.6M

January 29, 2024

Read more
January 29, 2024

He designed and constructed the residence in 1980, residing there for over 30 years. The former home and architectural masterpiece...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

$6.25M Beachside Condo Comes with Four Car Garage

January 28, 2024

Read more
January 28, 2024

This property boasts four bedrooms across three stories Nestled along an expansive stretch of beach without the interruption of a...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Venice Apartment Complex Hits Market After 40 Years at $3.5M

January 28, 2024

Read more
January 28, 2024

It is the sole apartment complex on the Millwood-Venice walk streets Lee & Associates Apartment Advisors is presenting the Marco...
News

Join UCLA’s Innovative Memory Research Study!

January 26, 2024

Read more
January 26, 2024

Are you ready to contribute to groundbreaking research and help shape the future of memory treatments? Do you sometimes find...

Photo: N/A
Hard, News

City Hall Gets Enhanced Security After Council Members Receive Threats

January 26, 2024

Read more
January 26, 2024

Anonymous Calls Threatened Physical Harm By Zach Armstrong Security was bolstered at the Santa Monica City Council meeting Tuesday night...
Hard, Video

(Video) Check Out Small World Books’ “New Titles from Small Presses” Selection

January 25, 2024

Read more
January 25, 2024

Small World Has You Covered @yovenicenews Wanna check out reads from smaller publishers? Small World has you covered. #booktok #bookworm...

Photo: N/A
Hard, News

Mardi Gras Parade at Venice Beach Returning in February

January 25, 2024

Read more
January 25, 2024

This Year’s Theme is Magical Mystical Trip As the vibrant tradition of the Venice Beach Mardi Gras Parade marks its...

Photo: Instagram: @burgette.restaurant
Dining, News

French Burger Spot Delays Santa Monica Opening

January 25, 2024

Read more
January 25, 2024

Menu Items Include the “La Burgette” with Beef, Dijon Burger Sauce, and Six Month Mimolette Cheese By Zach Armstrong Burgette,...

Photo: Instagram: @jenisicecreams
Dining, News

Jeni’s Serving Special Flavors on Annual Ice Cream for Breakfast Day

January 24, 2024

Read more
January 24, 2024

Banana-Based Flavor Makes a Return Jeni’s, with a Venice location at 64 Windward Ave., invites ice cream enthusiasts to partake...

Photo: Instagram: @thewaterfrontvenice
Dining, News

The Waterfront Restaurant to Host Screening of Short Surf Films

January 24, 2024

Read more
January 24, 2024

The films curated by swoon venice and venice beach film festival Join Movie Night at The Waterfront this Thursday, Jan....

Photo: City of Santa Monica
News, upbeat

1920s Style Event Will Celebrate Legacy of Silent Film Star Marion Davies

January 23, 2024

Read more
January 23, 2024

Several Features of the Event Will Throw Guests Back Into the 1920s By Zach Armstrong On Sunday, Jan. 28, from 1...

Photo: Getty Images
News, upbeat

OM Chanting Event Coming to Venice This Weekend

January 23, 2024

Read more
January 23, 2024

Also Featuring Vegan Sushi and Spiritual Music Experience the serene Albion Garden in Venice Beach on January 27th at 1...

Photo: Christina Pascucci
News, upbeat

Yo! Venice Interviews U.S. Senate Candidate Christina Pascucci

January 23, 2024

Read more
January 23, 2024

Journalist and media personality makes her case as the people’s moderate to represent California in the world’s most deliberative body...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Dog Park Finally Set for Pacific Palisades

January 22, 2024

Read more
January 22, 2024

Spacious Parks Are Already a Key Component to the Mostly-Residential Palisades, but Dogs Are Not Allowed By Zach Armstrong The...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR