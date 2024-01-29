Venice Shorts: RVs Continue to Illegally Park Along Washington Blvd

Dozens of campers, vans, buses and recreational vehicles scatter along one of Venice’s primary corridors to the ocean.

By Nick Antonicello

As the annual Homeless Count sponsored by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) wraps up this week, a plethora of recreational style vehicles continue to populate Washington Boulevard between Abbot Kinney and the beach.

There are at least three dozen vehicles on this stretch that is the main gateway to the Venice Fishing Pier and the public parking at the beach.

The image here is of a former school bus that randomly parks around Venice, and was spotted at the parking lot of the Coco Beach Bar & Grill. It was previously sighted on Venice Boulevard close to the US Post Office.

The bus brands the name “MXB-2024” and seems to randomly park this oversized vehicle in numerous locations over the past six months.

Yo! Venice will continue to monitor the size and location of RV and tent encampments around the community.

The photo here was taken this past weekend.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-one year resident of Venice who monitors the current RV and encampment crisis here in the neighborhood. Have an encampment or RV issue on your block ? Contact him via email at nantoni@mindspring.com