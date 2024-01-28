Venice Apartment Complex Hits Market After 40 Years at $3.5M

It is the sole apartment complex on the Millwood-Venice walk streets

Lee & Associates Apartment Advisors is presenting the Marco Circle apartments in Venice, CA, marking the property’s market debut after four decades.

This unique property holds the distinction of being the sole apartment complex on the Millwood-Venice walk streets. Comprising three duplex buildings, the 3,564 SF property features four one-bedroom/one-bath bungalows and two two-bedroom/one-bath apartments.

The entire complex is situated on a 7,201 SF R2 Parcel. Soft Story retrofit work has been completed, with recent renovations in two leased units. It falls under the jurisdiction of the city of Los Angeles Rent Stabilization Ordinance (RSO).

Robert Leveen is the listing agent, according to a realtor.com post. For more information, go to https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/924-Marco-Pl_Venice_CA_90291_M22158-41305?from=srp-list-card.