$2.1M Three-Story Home Set For Construction on Sunset Ave

The existing 762 sq ft house will pave the way for a new compound

This 4,800 sq ft lot is poised for immediate construction with pre-approved plans and permits, according to a Realtor.com listing.

As stated on the listing, “With the ongoing upzoning in the area, this project may mark one of the last chances to build a residence of this scale in its coveted location.”

The existing 2-bed, 1-bath, 762 sq ft house will pave the way for a new architectural compound. The approved plans outline a three-story, 4,800 sq ft house surrounded by lush gardens, a pool, two expansive rooftop terraces, and an attached 2-car garage. The innovative floor plan facilitates a seamless conversion into three almost independent living spaces, catering to co-living or short-term rentals like Airbnb.

For more information, go to https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/544-Sunset-Ave_Venice_CA_90291_M18556-95625?from=srp-list-card.