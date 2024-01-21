January 22, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: MLS.com

$2.1M Three-Story Home Set For Construction on Sunset Ave

The existing 762 sq ft house will pave the way for a new compound

This 4,800 sq ft lot is poised for immediate construction with pre-approved plans and permits, according to a Realtor.com listing. 

As stated on the listing, “With the ongoing upzoning in the area, this project may mark one of the last chances to build a residence of this scale in its coveted location.”

The existing 2-bed, 1-bath, 762 sq ft house will pave the way for a new architectural compound. The approved plans outline a three-story, 4,800 sq ft house surrounded by lush gardens, a pool, two expansive rooftop terraces, and an attached 2-car garage. The innovative floor plan facilitates a seamless conversion into three almost independent living spaces, catering to co-living or short-term rentals like Airbnb. 

For more information, go to https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/544-Sunset-Ave_Venice_CA_90291_M18556-95625?from=srp-list-card.

News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Near $4M Condo Features Two Bedrooms, Ocean Views

January 21, 2024

Read more
January 21, 2024

A standout feature is the expansive 1000 sq ft rooftop deck This beachfront condo along the Marina del Rey shoreline...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Car Fatally Crashes Into Woman Pushing Cart

January 19, 2024

Read more
January 19, 2024

The woman, believed to be homeless, could not be identified on scene On Jan. 13, at around 1:50 am, the...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Santa Monica Man Sentenced for Multi-Million Dollar Crypto Scheme

January 19, 2024

Read more
January 19, 2024

From 2017 to 2021, He Operated a VirtuL-Currency Money Services Business Known as Digital Coin Strategies LLC A 33-year-old Santa...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Motion to Change LUPC Operations Gets Tabled

January 18, 2024

Read more
January 18, 2024

Rules & Selections Committee recommendations would diminish the role of the directly-elected Land Use Chair! By Nick Antonicello  In what...

Photo: Instagram: @duckhornwine
Dining, News

Three Course Dinner Event at SALT to Feature Pairings from Napa Valley Luxury Wine Company

January 17, 2024

Read more
January 17, 2024

Course Two Features Grilled Marinated Quail Paired with Duckhorn Merlot Join the Marina Del Rey Hotel’s SALT Restaurant & Bar...

Photo: N/A
Dining, News

Washington Blvd. Restaurant Reopens After Fumigation

January 17, 2024

Read more
January 17, 2024

The Effort Was Not Related to Detected Pests By Zach Armstrong C&O Restaurants, a popular Italian eatery located at 3016...

Photo: Marianna Varviani
News, upbeat

Upcoming Dance Theater Performance Inspired by L.A. Culture & The Power of Connection

January 17, 2024

Read more
January 17, 2024

Marianna Varviani, Founder and Artistic Director of Selcouth, Is the Veteran Choreographer Behind the Performance By Zach Armstrong This Friday...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: Fiber Optic Installation Along Washington Blvd

January 16, 2024

Read more
January 16, 2024

5G Wiring Installed Below Ground Has Venetians Curious  By Nick Antonicello   For the last several weeks VERIZON has been installing...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: Resiliency Committee Focuses on Emergency Disaster Strategies for the Community

January 16, 2024

Read more
January 16, 2024

Chairman Keith Harrison Leads Venice When It Comes to Emergency Management Coordination With Our Public Safety Partners By Nick Antonicello...

Photo: N/A
Hard, News

Metro Train Crashes Into Passenger Car at Downtown Intersection

January 16, 2024

Read more
January 16, 2024

Officials are currently reviewing footage of the accident By Zach Armstrong A Metro train crashed into a vehicle near the...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Garbage Clogs South Venice Blvd. Worse Than Ever

January 15, 2024

Read more
January 15, 2024

First Lutheran Church at 815 Mission has been invaded by permanent RV’s & campers with no help in sight. By...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: New Committee Presents “Draft” Preference Survey for Venice Community Plan

January 15, 2024

Read more
January 15, 2024

CP/LCP offers aggressive schedule of neighborhood meetings between January 24th and March 10th By Nick Antonicello  The newly formed Ad...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Beach-Adjacent Mobile Home Going for Under Half a Million

January 15, 2024

Read more
January 15, 2024

The interior showcases recent upgrades like a convenient breakfast bar Indulge in coastal living with this turnkey 1-bedroom, 1-bath home,...

Photo: Realtor.com
News, Real Estate

NBA Star Finds Buyer for Multi-Million Dollar Venice Property

January 14, 2024

Read more
January 14, 2024

Indoor amenities include an amangiri-inspired pool and a home theater.  By Zach Armstrong For a price of $7.65 million, Phoenix...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Four-Bedroom Home with Wooden Exterior Lists for Under $3M

January 14, 2024

Read more
January 14, 2024

The spa-like bathroom features a stand-alone tub, dual shower, and pebble stone flooring Going for $2.9 million, this Mar Vista...

