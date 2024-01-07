Four-Bedroom Harbor Crossing Home Lists for Nearly $3M

Encompassing 3,586 square feet, this renovated dwelling features an open floor plan ideal for entertaining friends

In an exclusive enclave along Harbor Crossing Lane, a recently updated 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom plus loft residence offers captivating harbor views in a hidden, gated community within Marina. Nestled across from the Ritz Carlton and the California Yacht Club, this private enclave consists of just 12 homes, each placed at intervals spanning 30 to 120 feet, ensuring absolute privacy.

Encompassing 3,586 square feet, this renovated dwelling features an open floor plan ideal for entertaining friends or accommodating a large family. The newly remodeled space includes a gourmet kitchen with a spacious island and breakfast nook, seamlessly flowing into the family room complemented by an additional fireplace. Designed for entertainers, the kitchen boasts quartz counters, custom cabinets, and stainless-steel appliances. Sliding doors lead to a side garden patio area from the kitchen. The open floor layout encompasses a large living room and a formal dining area.

On the second level, new wood floors grace the expansive primary suite, which offers an ample walk-in closet and a private balcony. The third level hosts a bonus loft/den room, perfect for an office or workout area, leading to a patio with views overlooking the boats and the marina. An oversized 2-car garage and additional parking for up to 4 cars complete this exceptional property.

For more information, go to https://www.compass.com/listing/944-harbor-crossing-lane-marina-del-rey-ca-90292/1444391164856119833/.