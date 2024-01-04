420 Friendly Comedy Coming to Mar Vista

The Doors Open at 7 p.m. While the Show Starts at 8 p.m.

By Zach Armstrong

On the first fridays of the month, TheGreenRoomLA brings 420 friendly standup comedy to Alanas Coffee in Venice.

The doors open at 7 p.m. while the show starts at 8 p.m. $35 is the price of general admission while $45 is the cost of VIP reserved seats; reserved until showtime. The event is 21+, 420-friendly and BYOB.

Follow the @thegreenroomLA Instagram for updates and email thegreenroomLA1@gmail.com for questions. For tickets and more information go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/thegreenroomla-standup-comedy-tickets-190765764537.