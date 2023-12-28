December 29, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: California Nurses Association/National Nurses United

Cedars-Sinai Nurses Go on Three-Day Strike in Marina del Rey

Nurses claim to be challenging actions they say could revoke future collective bargaining rights. 

Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital nurses in Marina del Rey initiated a three-day strike beginning on Dec. 24, as declared by the California Nurses Association/National Nurses United (CNA/NNU), according to a post by National Nurses United.

Negotiations between Marina del Rey nurses and the hospital have been ongoing since February 2023. 

Amid ongoing contract talks, the protesting nurses claim to be challenging actions by Cedars-Sinai management which they say could revoke nurses’ future collective bargaining rights.

Sophia Sabido, RN, and a bargaining team member, currently employed in emergency room case management, stated in the post, “Throughout the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, nurses tirelessly sacrificed and dedicated themselves to patient care and hospital support despite resource limitations and an RN staffing shortfall. After the immense contributions we’ve made, the hospital now seeks to diminish our fundamental rights. Instead of recognizing our efforts and respecting our union representation, Cedars-Sinai aims to gain full control over our wages, benefits, and working conditions.”

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Italian Café Set for Santa Monica Debut

December 28, 2023

Read more
December 28, 2023

Offerings of Popbar Gelato and Sorbet on a Stick are Anticipated According to a report by What Now Los Angeles,...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Attack on Christmas Eve Leads to Attempted Homicide Arrest

December 27, 2023

Read more
December 27, 2023

The Victim Remained Conscious and Provided Details About the Assailant, a Person Known to Him On Christmas Eve around 11:26...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

LAFD Rescues Mar Vista Driver from Overturned Vehicle

December 27, 2023

Read more
December 27, 2023

It Resulted from a Two-Car Collision As Patch.com reported, The Los Angeles Fire Department conducted an auto extrication operation on...

Photo: Christopher Darden
Hard, News

The Yo! Venice Campaign 2024 Interview: Christopher Darden for L.A. County Judge

December 27, 2023

Read more
December 27, 2023

Former OJ Simpson Prosecutor Sets His Sights on a Seat on L.A.’s Judicial Bench By Nick Antonicello When one mentions...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Kanye West’s Unfinished Malibu Beach House Hits Market at $53M

December 27, 2023

Read more
December 27, 2023

West Intended to Remove Windows and Electricity, Aiming to Transform the Space Into a “Bomb Shelter” Kanye West, also known...

Photo: N/A
Hard, News

Annual Polar Bear Plunge Coming to Annenberg Community Beach House

December 27, 2023

Read more
December 27, 2023

Attendees Can Opt to Merely Dip Their Toes, Take a Brisk Plunge, or Venture for a 300-Yard Swim Around the...
News, Video

Shopping for the Little Ones? Santa Monica Place has you Covered!

December 22, 2023

Read more
December 22, 2023

When shopping for the little ones, you have to go where you can get everytyhing you need in one place...
News, Video

Beach Belles at SM Place this Weekend! Free Holiday Entertainment for All!

December 22, 2023

Read more
December 22, 2023

Beach Belles Come to SM Place 12/22, 12/23, and 12/24 to help Dance your Soul into the Holiday season! @yovenicenews...

Photo: N/A
Hard, News

Council Advances Santa Monica Airport Closure Process with Sasaki Inc. Agreement

December 22, 2023

Read more
December 22, 2023

Sasaki’s Involvement Spans Five Phases, Culminating with the Presentation of an Alternative to City Council by the end of 2025...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Study Finds Venice as One of America’s Top Five “Most Instagrammable” Beaches

December 21, 2023

Read more
December 21, 2023

The research scrutinized Instagram hashtag counts As Patch.com reported, a recent study conducted by Westgate Resorts has identified Venice Beach...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: RVs Cluster Around Abandoned & Unkempt Properties in the Neighborhood

December 21, 2023

Read more
December 21, 2023

Campers & RV’s locate where vacant and empty properties exist in Venice.   By Nick Antonicello   The upkeep, or lack of...

Photo: Instagram: @stellabarra
Dining, News

Artisanal Pizzeria to Close on Main Street After More Than a Decade of Operations

December 21, 2023

Read more
December 21, 2023

It will stay open for dine-in, carry out and delivery until closure. By Zach Armstrong Stella Barra Pizzeria & Wine...

Photo: Best Bet Pizzeria
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Culver City’s Best Bet Pizzeria Shuts Its Doors; Chef Jason Neroni and The Rose Venice Go Separate Ways

December 20, 2023

Read more
December 20, 2023 1

A Culinary Shake-Up: Closure of Best Bet Pizzeria and Chef Jason Neroni’s Departure from The Rose Venice  By Dolores Quintana...

Photo: Instagram: @Firestonewalker_propagator
Dining, News

Firestone Walker Brewing Co. to Host Upcoming Happy Hour Networking Event

December 20, 2023

Read more
December 20, 2023

Offering an evening of amiable networking opportunities Join the Venice Chamber for a convivial Happy Hour at Firestone Walker Brewing...

Photo: Palisades Village
News, upbeat

Village Pop-Up Showcases Sustainable Fashion and Women Empowerment

December 20, 2023

Read more
December 20, 2023

The limited-time pop-up store offers a curated selection of knitwear pieces Palisadians can check out the Kilte Pop-Up, running through...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR