Cedars-Sinai Nurses Go on Three-Day Strike in Marina del Rey

Nurses claim to be challenging actions they say could revoke future collective bargaining rights.

Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital nurses in Marina del Rey initiated a three-day strike beginning on Dec. 24, as declared by the California Nurses Association/National Nurses United (CNA/NNU), according to a post by National Nurses United.

Negotiations between Marina del Rey nurses and the hospital have been ongoing since February 2023.

Amid ongoing contract talks, the protesting nurses claim to be challenging actions by Cedars-Sinai management which they say could revoke nurses’ future collective bargaining rights.

Sophia Sabido, RN, and a bargaining team member, currently employed in emergency room case management, stated in the post, “Throughout the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, nurses tirelessly sacrificed and dedicated themselves to patient care and hospital support despite resource limitations and an RN staffing shortfall. After the immense contributions we’ve made, the hospital now seeks to diminish our fundamental rights. Instead of recognizing our efforts and respecting our union representation, Cedars-Sinai aims to gain full control over our wages, benefits, and working conditions.”