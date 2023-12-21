Study Finds Venice as One of America’s Top Five “Most Instagrammable” Beaches

The research scrutinized Instagram hashtag counts

As Patch.com reported, a recent study conducted by Westgate Resorts has identified Venice Beach as the fourth most picturesque beach in the United States.

Mirror Media Group was not immediately able to obtain a copy of the report.

The research scrutinized Instagram hashtag counts for the nation’s most frequented beaches, juxtaposing these figures against each beach’s length to determine the beaches with the highest number of hashtags per meter. It revealed an impressive 4,341,671 hashtags for Venice, averaging 899 hashtags per meter.

La Jolla, boasting a mere 86 meters in length, clinched the top spot as the most Instagram-worthy beach nationwide. The study also recognized three additional California beaches: Laguna Beach secured third place, while neighboring Manhattan Beach and Hermosa Beach narrowly missed the top five, landing in the sixth and seventh positions, respectively.