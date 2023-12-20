Firestone Walker Brewing Co. to Host Upcoming Happy Hour Networking Event

Offering an evening of amiable networking opportunities

Join the Venice Chamber for a convivial Happy Hour at Firestone Walker Brewing Company, offering an evening of amiable networking opportunities for both existing chamber members and prospective participants.

Attendees can relish complimentary bites and brews generously provided by our gracious host while engaging in casual networking.

Excitement abounds with a raffle draw offering a chance to win a Firestone Walker Gift Card. Admission for Chamber Members is priced at $10, while Prospective Members can join for $15. Prospective members are encouraged to attend two events before committing to membership.

Please note, cancellations made within 5 days of the event will not be eligible for refunds. For inquiries regarding potential future collaborations or partnerships, reach out via email to info@venicechamber.net.

The event will take place at Firestone Walker Brewing Company’s Propagator, known for its role as an R&D pilot brewhouse exploring innovative flavors and ideas unique to the Venice neighborhood.

Address: 3205 Washington Blvd.

Date and Time:

Wednesday, January 10, 2024

5 PM – 7 PM