December 18, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: MLS.com

Seven-Bedroom Venice Home Lists for Nearly $10M

The property features a state-of-the-art, fully automated 3,500 square foot smart home

Nestled just steps away from Abbot Kinney Boulevard and adjacent to the historical walk streets, an immersive architectural marvel has been revealed, crafted by Woods + Dangaran AIA and built by Saint Aignan Builders. This residence offers seven bedrooms, five bathrooms, and two powder rooms.

Positioned on a coveted corner lot, the property features a state-of-the-art, fully automated 3,500 square foot smart home, complemented by a 2,100 square foot guest house, boasting separate addresses. Both spaces embrace an abundance of natural light pouring in through expansive picture windows. Flexibility is a hallmark of these structures, as they have been meticulously designed for adaptability, allowing for various lifestyle configurations by either combining or partitioning them.

The primary residence boasts generous ceiling heights, sleek angles, and a sunken indoor/outdoor living area, seamlessly merging seclusion with a captivating connection to the surrounding nature.

For more information, go to https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/1601-Shell-Ave_Venice_CA_90291_M18570-74465?from=srp-list-card.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

$1.4M Mobile Home in Pacific Palisades Now on Market

December 18, 2023

Read more
December 18, 2023

Nestled at the quiet end of a cul-de-sac, this residence is tucked away in the bluffs This fully-renovated mobile, on...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Silver Triangle Property Lists for Under $2M

December 18, 2023

Read more
December 18, 2023

Envisioned by the globally acclaimed and decorated Architect, Amit Apel A development opportunity has surfaced in Venice’s sought-after Silver Triangle...
Community, Culture, Lifestyle, News

(Video) Searching for Gift Ideas?  Check out these for a Holiday win!

December 16, 2023

Read more
December 16, 2023

With something for everyone, Santa Monica Place stands out in the Westside area for Holiday Shopping. @yovenicenews With something for...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

New Year’s Dinner Specials Coming to Hotel Casa Del Mar

December 15, 2023

Read more
December 15, 2023

A Seaside Celebration To Ring In 2024 in Style Hotel Casa Del Mar will celebrate the arrival of 2024 in...
Hard, News

Federal Investigation Looks Into Antisemitic Discrimination at SMC

December 15, 2023

Read more
December 15, 2023

Students Supporting Israel alleges the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war was followed by their denial of registration By Zach Armstrong...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Massive Fire Damages Westside Yacht Club, Firefighters Injured

December 14, 2023

Read more
December 14, 2023

The club was built in 1967 after being relocated from Wilmington Harbor By Zach Armstrong A massive fire destroyed parts...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: No Rules for RVs, But the Rules Apply For Everyone Else?

December 14, 2023

Read more
December 14, 2023

Locals exhausted by the lack of parking enforcement of RV’s that seems to be an everyday occurrence! By Nick Antonicello ...
News, Video

(Video) Ohtani Merchandise Sells Out at Dodgers Clubhouse Store

December 14, 2023

Read more
December 14, 2023

The man is bound to be one of the franchise’s greatest after his landmark $700M contract.  @yovenicenews Fans rushed to...
Community, Culture, Dining, Lifestyle, News

(Video) Make sure to Check out Bobs Market for their wine selection this Holiday season

December 14, 2023

Read more
December 14, 2023

Bobs Market in Santa Monica is known for only having the best selection and their wine game this Holiday season...

SALT
Dining, News

Christmas, New Year’s Specials Coming to SALT Restaurant & Bar

December 13, 2023

Read more
December 13, 2023

A seaside celebration will commence to ring in 2024 By Zach Armstrong SALT Restaurant & Bar, a high-end seaside eatery...

Instagram: @eatdrinkgreenleaf
Dining, News

Holiday Catering Available at Greenleaf

December 13, 2023

Read more
December 13, 2023

Diners can select from a range of Fall Cocktails, including The Bourbon Guidry Greenleaf presents its exclusive holiday menu through...

Photo: Getty Images
News, upbeat

Ritualistic Hikes Come to Temescal Canyon Park

December 13, 2023

Read more
December 13, 2023

The event offers an opportunity for adults to journey through awe-inspiring landscapes, ancient trees, and tranquil waterfalls. Participants are invited...
News

Well Marriage Center Aims to Improve Relationships with 2 Los Angeles Locations

December 13, 2023

Read more
December 13, 2023

By Susan Payne A new marriage counseling center in Los Angeles is hoping to change how the therapeutic world handles...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: Interview With Ghost Town Security Founder of Providing Venice With Protection Services

December 12, 2023

Read more
December 12, 2023

Bobby Luna is a Venice Local Providing Services to Both Businesses and Residents By Nick Antonicello With a 50% increase...
Community, Culture, Lifestyle, News

(Video) The BEST Holiday Shopping at Santa Monica Place – sneak peek!

December 12, 2023

Read more
December 12, 2023

With something for everyone, Santa Monica Place stands out in the Westside area for Holiday Shopping. @yovenicenews With something for...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR