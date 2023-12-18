Seven-Bedroom Venice Home Lists for Nearly $10M

The property features a state-of-the-art, fully automated 3,500 square foot smart home

Nestled just steps away from Abbot Kinney Boulevard and adjacent to the historical walk streets, an immersive architectural marvel has been revealed, crafted by Woods + Dangaran AIA and built by Saint Aignan Builders. This residence offers seven bedrooms, five bathrooms, and two powder rooms.

Positioned on a coveted corner lot, the property features a state-of-the-art, fully automated 3,500 square foot smart home, complemented by a 2,100 square foot guest house, boasting separate addresses. Both spaces embrace an abundance of natural light pouring in through expansive picture windows. Flexibility is a hallmark of these structures, as they have been meticulously designed for adaptability, allowing for various lifestyle configurations by either combining or partitioning them.

The primary residence boasts generous ceiling heights, sleek angles, and a sunken indoor/outdoor living area, seamlessly merging seclusion with a captivating connection to the surrounding nature.

