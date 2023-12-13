December 14, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
SALT

Christmas, New Year’s Specials Coming to SALT Restaurant & Bar

A seaside celebration will commence to ring in 2024

By Zach Armstrong

SALT Restaurant & Bar, a high-end seaside eatery connected to the Marina del Rey Hotel at 13534 Bali Way, will complete the holidays this season with a series of brunch and dinner specials. 

On Christmas Eve, from 4 to 10 p.m., the eatery will host a Christmas Eve feast with a menu featuring a rich cream of chestnut soup, filet of beef, exotic cauliflower steak chermoula, Christmas sugar cookies, and more. A la carte menu will be available as well. 

The following day, from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.,
a special menu will feature the festive flavors of a Christmas Brunch with options including avocado tartine, steak and eggs, eggnog french toast, and more.

The menu for SALT’s New Year’s Eve dinner, from 4 to 10 p.m., draws inspiration from traditional dishes across cultures such as black eyed peas soup, New Year’s Eve salad, salmon soba, Oaxacan mole Tamales and chocolate mousse cake.

To top off the holiday series, a New Year’s Day brunch special from 4 to 10 p.m. will feature lobster french omelette, shashuka, smoked salmon avocado, tartine, steak and eggs, fried chicken n’ french toast and more. The price being $125/person for non-members, or $75/person for members. 

For more information or reservations, go to https://www.opentable.com/r/salt-restaurant-and-bar-marina-del-rey.

in Dining, News
