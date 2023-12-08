December 8, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Nick Antonicello

Venice Shorts: Main & Market RV Mess Lingers for Two Years!

While Other Vehicles Are Ticketed for Parking Violations, This Van Remains Immune From Such Consequences!

By Nick Antonicello

The above referenced vehicle, which has been parked permanently in the same spot for nearly two years according to neighborhood sources seems to get a pass from any city parking violations while other cars and vehicles are routinely ticketed.

This photo was taken on Wednesday, December 6th.

The vehicle itself is parked under a shady area, which seems to be the trend with most permanently parked vehicles In such locations such as South Venice Boulevard, Lincoln or Washington which tends to be a magnet for the illegally parked.

In this case, the owner actively encourages passerby’s to leave a written message or take a picture, as if the vehicle itself was a tourist attraction to visit  while here in this neighborhood at Main Street & Market!

The vehicle is now a promoted chalkboard of sorts with no intention of moving as the vehicle is currently elevated off the ground (see tire).

As usual, outside personal items are strewn across the sidewalk making it difficult for pedestrian access as the filth piles up.

The only questions are the how and why?

How is this ignored and unacknowledged and why is this now the norm versus the exception here in Venice?

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-year resident of Venice who covers the tent encampment and RV crisis on the streets today. Have an encampment or RV issue on your block or neighborhood? Contact Antonicello via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com

