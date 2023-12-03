Solar Powered, $5.5M Mar Vista Home Comes With Saltwater Pool

The 1,200-Square-Foot Rooftop Deck Comes With an Outdoor Kitchen and Fire Pit

A newly completed residence at 3041 Mountain View Ave. and crafted by Labyrinth Design Studio boasts five en suite bedrooms and a powder room, along with an expansive open floor plan integrating seamlessly with the outdoors through vanishing glass walls.

At the $5.5 million estate, the chef’s kitchen, featuring bespoke European cabinetry and top-tier Miele appliances, caters to culinary enthusiasts. The outdoor area includes a 50-foot saltwater pool, spa, and a 200-square-foot cabana. However, the crowning glory is the magnificent 1,200-square-foot rooftop deck with an outdoor kitchen, fire pit, and 360-degree views of the city and mountains.

This property also comes with a comprehensive home automation system, integrated speakers, and robust security measures throughout, including the rooftop, cabana, and walk-in closets. A fully insulated garage offers versatility as a gym or office. Equipped with a solar panel system, the home offsets electrical costs.

The property is listed by Fiora Aston and Ron Wynn of Compass. For more information, go to https://www.compass.com/listing/3041-mountain-view-avenue-los-angeles-ca-90066/1401652098334506065/.