November 27, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: MLS.com

Venice Home Built in 1906 on Market for $1.8M

While Preserving Its Original 1906 Floor-Plan, the Property Has Undergone Significant Enhancements

In the heart of Venice lies a three-bedroom duplex bungalow, boasting two units to be delivered vacant—a 2-bed, 1-bath front unit and a 1-bed, 1-bath back unit—nestled on a 3,000 square foot lot, on the market for approximately $1.8 million.

The bungalow’s location stands out, nestled at 112 Brooks Ave, providing proximity to both the beach and the vibrant Abbot Kinney neighborhood. Notably, the elevated front deck serves as a standout feature, offering privacy while immersing in the surroundings’ vibrant energy. Bathed in spectacular afternoon sunlight from the West, it creates an inviting space for workouts, reading, or enjoying breakfast.

While preserving its original 1906 floor-plan, floors, and windows, the property has undergone significant enhancements. Updates include modern appliances, new earthquake pinning, electrical systems, plumbing, and a meticulously restored 1945 Wedgewood Stove.

The property is listed by Paige Ogdee of Pardee Properties. For more information, go to https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/112-Brooks-Ave_Venice_CA_90291_M13652-27183?from=srp-list-card.

in News, Real Estate
