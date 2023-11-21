November 22, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty Images

Venice Locals Can Help Feed the Homeless this Thanksgiving

Volunteers Can Offer Meals, Clothing, Toiletries, and Smiles to the Disadvantaged Community

Locals of Venice, CA and West Los Angeles have the opportunity to feed the homeless with the “Thanksgiving in Venice” from the Lost Angels Non Profit Organization.

For over a decade, volunteers have united to offer meals, clothing, toiletries, and smiles to the disadvantaged community of Venice Beach. These efforts have drawn more than 300 volunteers per event and assisted over 4000 individuals facing homelessness during the holidays.

Requested Donations:

  • Warmly cooked Thanksgiving meals (prepared with care)
  • Desserts, Salads, Beverages, Hot Coffee, Bottled Water
  • Utensils, Serving Gloves, To-Go Plates, Trash Bags
  • Toiletries (Toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, soap, conditioner, shampoo, band-aids, razors, sunscreen)
  • Backpacks, Blankets, New Socks
  • Clean, New, or Softly Worn Clothes and Shoes

If unable to attend but willing to offer support, individuals can make monetary contributions through an online link. All donations made to the 501c(3) Lost Angels Non-Profit Organization are tax-deductible. Donors are encouraged to bring their receipts to receive a tax deduction on the event day.

To register or for more information, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/thanksgiving-in-venice-2023-come-help-feed-the-homeless-tickets-704950555087.

