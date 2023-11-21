November 21, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty Images

Homeless Man Throws Metal Pole Onto Pacific Coast Highway

The Suspect Initially but Then Grabbed Another Stick and a Frying Pan

On Nov. 10, the Santa Monica Police Department apprehended Carlos Hernandez-Martinez, a 29-year-old individual experiencing homelessness, following an incident involving the throwing of a metal pole onto Pacific Coast Highway into oncoming traffic.

The arrest occurred subsequent to a passerby witnessing Hernandez-Martinez atop the pedestrian bridge traversing PCH from Palisades Park. Holding a four-foot metal pole, he threw it over the bridge directly into traffic moving at approximately 45 miles per hour. Upon officers’ approach, Hernandez-Martinez complied initially but then grabbed another stick and a frying pan from his belongings, fleeing from the officers. He was promptly apprehended and restrained by law enforcement.

SMPD detectives presented the case to the LA County District Attorney’s Office, resulting in charges against Hernandez-Martinez for throwing an object at a vehicle with intent to cause great bodily injury, constituting a felony, in addition to multiple counts of resisting arrest.

Individuals possessing any information relevant to this incident are urged to contact Detective McCoy at James.McCoy@santamonica.gov, Detective Sergeant Goodwin at Chad.Goodwin@santamonica.gov, or the Watch Commander (available 24 hours) at 310-458-8427.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) Christmas Tree Lights Up on Promenade

November 20, 2023

Read more
November 20, 2023

Christmas festivities are underway in downtown Santa Monica This video is brought to you by Santa Monica Place. @yovenicenews The holidays...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Discount Grocery Store in Venice Set to Close

November 20, 2023

Read more
November 20, 2023

Venice Locals Could Find Themselves Having a Harder Time Finding Low-Cost Options to Fill Their Kitchens By Zach Armstrong Locals...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Ben & Jerry’s Closure Creates Additional Encampments at OFW

November 20, 2023

Read more
November 20, 2023

It Is Shaping up to Be Another Long Winter By Nick Antonicello One step forward and two steps back is...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Real Estate

MTV Co-Founder Purchases Santa Monica Home for $7.9M

November 20, 2023

Read more
November 20, 2023

The Distinctive Traditional-Style Residence Was Sold in 1972 for a Mere $150,000 Positioned in the heart of Santa Monica, a...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Real Estate

Venice Shorts: L.A. Planning Presentation on Revisions to the Local Specific Plan

November 19, 2023

Read more
November 19, 2023

“Listening Session” Creates More Questions Than Answers at VNC General Monthly Meeting and Zoom Presentation! By Nick Antonicello The Venice...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Four-Bedroom Lake Street Home on Market For $2.8M

November 19, 2023

Read more
November 19, 2023

Accordion Glass Doors Effortlessly Connect the Indoor Space to the Backyard, Which Includes a BBQ, Fridge 981 Lake Street is...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Detained Suspect Forced Victims to Drive Him Around Santa Monica

November 17, 2023

Read more
November 17, 2023

One Victim Managed to Restrain the Suspect in a Chokehold On November 7, the Santa Monica Police Department detained Adrian...
News, Video

(Video) Meet the 2023 Best of Palisades Winner for Best Pharmacy

November 17, 2023

Read more
November 17, 2023

Pali RX has been voted best pharmacy in Pacific Palisades @yovenicenews Pali RX was voted best Pharmacy in Best of...

Photo: Facebook
News

Governor Newsom Fast-Tracks I-10 Freeway Reopening After Intensive Repairs

November 16, 2023

Read more
November 16, 2023

Collaborative Effort, 24/7 Operations Ensures Swift Recovery for Key LA Artery By Dolores Quintana Thanks to a concerted, round-the-clock effort,...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Land Use & Planning Committee in Limbo

November 16, 2023

Read more
November 16, 2023

VNC President Notifies Lupc Chair That the Committee Is Not to Meet Until Further Notice. Same Applies to Newly Formed...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: The RV Crisis Is Out of Control

November 16, 2023

Read more
November 16, 2023

The Homeless Crisis Has Shifted to These Recreational Vehicles That Seem Immune From Being Removed From the Streets of Venice!...

Photo: Instagram: @dagwoodspizza
Dining, News

Wilshire Blvd. Pizzeria to Close Before 2024

November 16, 2023

Read more
November 16, 2023

The Eatery Has Also Shown a Philanthropic Side By Zach Armstrong Dagwoods, a well-known Santa Monica pizzeria located at 820...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, News

Grocery Donation in Venice Seeks Volunteers

November 16, 2023

Read more
November 16, 2023

Volunteers Are Asked to Wear Comfortable Shoes By Zach Armstrong On Nov. 18, the Venice Chamber is teaming up with...

Photo: N/A
Dining, News

Venice Shorts: Turkey Giveaway This Sunday!

November 16, 2023

Read more
November 16, 2023

Annual Oakwood Park Festivities Begin at 9 a.m. By Nick Antonicello STP and DEFEND VENICE will host its annual Thanksgiving...

Photo: Instagram: @sneakerfiles
News, upbeat

Date Set for Kobe Bryant Branded Venice Beach-Themed Sneaker’s Return

November 15, 2023

Read more
November 15, 2023

Initially Launched in 2013, Paying Homage to the Sandy Shores of Venice Beach By Zach Armstrong A date has reportedly...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR