Homeless Man Throws Metal Pole Onto Pacific Coast Highway

On Nov. 10, the Santa Monica Police Department apprehended Carlos Hernandez-Martinez, a 29-year-old individual experiencing homelessness, following an incident involving the throwing of a metal pole onto Pacific Coast Highway into oncoming traffic.

The arrest occurred subsequent to a passerby witnessing Hernandez-Martinez atop the pedestrian bridge traversing PCH from Palisades Park. Holding a four-foot metal pole, he threw it over the bridge directly into traffic moving at approximately 45 miles per hour. Upon officers’ approach, Hernandez-Martinez complied initially but then grabbed another stick and a frying pan from his belongings, fleeing from the officers. He was promptly apprehended and restrained by law enforcement.

SMPD detectives presented the case to the LA County District Attorney’s Office, resulting in charges against Hernandez-Martinez for throwing an object at a vehicle with intent to cause great bodily injury, constituting a felony, in addition to multiple counts of resisting arrest.

Individuals possessing any information relevant to this incident are urged to contact Detective McCoy at James.McCoy@santamonica.gov, Detective Sergeant Goodwin at Chad.Goodwin@santamonica.gov, or the Watch Commander (available 24 hours) at 310-458-8427.