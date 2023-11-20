Discount Grocery Store in Venice Set to Close

Venice Locals Could Find Themselves Having a Harder Time Finding Low-Cost Options to Fill Their Kitchens

By Zach Armstrong

Locals of Venice, California are soon set to lose one of its only affordable options for grocery shopping.

99 Cents Only Stores, a discount chain retailer known for its brand-name groceries and bargain household items, will close its Venice location at 201 Lincoln Blvd. right before Christmas on Dec. 23. The closing of the store, which is adjacent to a Whole Food SuperMarket and close to the intersection at Rose Ave., was confirmed to Yo! Venice by a manager of another L.A. area franchise store who said the decision was due to the high cost of rent.

As one of the most prominent, therefore most exclusionary and pricey, neighborhoods in the country, Venice locals could find themselves having a harder time finding low-cost options to fill their kitchens. As one reader who reached out to Yo! Venice said in an email, “I think it’s a huge loss for the community, it was the only affordable place to buy groceries.” According to an online search, other options may include Bob’s Market at 1650 Ocean Park Blvd., Smart & Final Extra! at 604 Lincoln Blvd. or Alan’s Market located at 339 Washington Blvd.