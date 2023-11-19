November 20, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: MLS.com

Four-Bedroom Lake Street Home on Market For $2.8M

Accordion Glass Doors Effortlessly Connect the Indoor Space to the Backyard, Which Includes a BBQ, Fridge

981 Lake Street is a single-story residence embodying sought-after Westside living, conveniently positioned within a few minutes of Rose Ave, Abbot Kinney, and Lincoln Blvd, with 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, the property encompasses a junior ADU equipped with a full bath and kitchenette, providing a versatile space ideal for guests or extended family.

Priced at $2.8 million, the home is designed with engineered hardwood floors, extensive built-ins, and soaring 14-foot ceilings, fostering an inviting ambiance. The open main space seamlessly integrates the living room, dining area, and chef’s kitchen. The kitchen exudes sophistication and practicality, featuring a substantial waterfall island, a Wolf six-burner range, wine fridge, porcelain counters, and ample cabinetry. Accordion glass doors effortlessly connect the indoor space to the backyard, which includes a BBQ, fridge, and offers an ideal setting for outdoor dining and entertainment.

The primary suite serves as a private retreat, offering a walk-in closet and a spa-like bath boasting a large glass shower, soaker tub, and dual sink vanity. Additional attributes include well-appointed guest rooms, two gas fireplaces, surround sound speakers in the main living area and primary suite, recessed lighting, a gated entry leading to a beautifully landscaped front yard featuring an IPE deck, and a gated driveway enhancing security.

The property is listed by Adam Glick of Keller Williams Beverly Hills. For more information, go to https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/981-Lake-St_Venice_CA_90291_M19053-71127?from=srp-list-card.

