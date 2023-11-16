Grocery Donation in Venice Seeks Volunteers

Volunteers Are Asked to Wear Comfortable Shoes

By Zach Armstrong

On Nov. 18, the Venice Chamber is teaming up with Nourish L.A. to distribute groceries to community members in need.

The event is seeking volunteers who can register at https://business.venicechamber.net/events/details/venice-chamber-in-action-and-nourish-la-distribute-groceries-45488.

The event will take place from 10:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at St. Mark’s Parking Lot located at 940 Coeur d’Alene Avenue in Venice, CA. Volunteers are asked to wear comfortable shoes as they prepare to distribute what is expected to be hundreds of grocery bags.