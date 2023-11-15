November 15, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

(Video) See What’s Coming Up at Pierson Playhouse

These three plays are coming up soon at Pierson Playhouse.

@yovenicenews These three plays are coming up soon at Pierson Playhouse. #actors #play #theater #fypシ #performance #palisades #pacificpalisades ♬ original sound – Yo! Venice
Related Posts
Photo: Instagram: @sneakerfiles
News, upbeat

Date Set for Kobe Bryant Branded Venice Beach-Themed Sneaker’s Return

November 15, 2023

November 15, 2023

Initially Launched in 2013, Paying Homage to the Sandy Shores of Venice Beach By Zach Armstrong A date has reportedly...

Photo: Getty Images
News, upbeat

Venice Oceanarium to Hold On-The-Beach Reading of Moby Dick

November 15, 2023

November 15, 2023

Participants Can Drop In at Any Time During the Specified Hours The Venice Oceanarium is set to host a unique...
News, Video

(Video) Another Car Crashes into Cyclist at Same Intersection

November 14, 2023

November 14, 2023

At 19th and Idaho, a two-way stop rather than four, another cyclist has been struck by a vehicle. @yovenicenews Two...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: L.A. Approves Bridge Housing Along Main Street!

November 13, 2023

November 13, 2023

Issuance of Local Coastal Development Permit No. 23-04 Keeps Venice a Continuing & Constant, Containment Zone! By Nick Antonicello Despite...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Neighborhood Community Plan to Be Unveiled November 14

November 13, 2023

November 13, 2023

Land Use, Housing, Density, Open Space and Other Issues to Be Addressed by City Planners and Local Officials! By Nick...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Silver Strand Estate On Market for Over $4.6M

November 13, 2023

November 13, 2023

Includes a Four-Stop Elevator and a Primary Bedroom With a Dual-Sided Fireplace A remodeled Italian villa in the Silver Strand...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Real Estate

See Where This Venice Zip Code Ranks In America’s Priciest

November 13, 2023

November 13, 2023

Unsurprisingly, Los Angeles Ranked as the Second-Priciest Metro Area in 2023 By Zach Armstrong Venice locals typically pay multiple millions...

Photo: LAFD Screenshot
News

Major Fire Shuts Down I-10 Freeway in Downtown LA – Traffic Chaos Could Ensue

November 13, 2023

November 13, 2023

Massive Blaze Forces Closure of Key LA Freeway, Triggers Traffic Headaches At 12:22 a.m. on November 11, the Los Angeles...

Photo: N/A
Hard, News

L.A. Teens Launch Nonprofit to Raise Awareness & Empathy Through Art

November 10, 2023

November 10, 2023

Its Latest Venture Is a 70-Page Collection of Around 20 Pieces of Art By Zach Armstrong He didn’t know what...
News, Video

(Video) Man Shot in Face at Venice Motel

November 9, 2023

November 9, 2023

Two individuals’ interaction led to the suspect shooting the victim @yovenicenews Crime occurs at the Marina 7 #venice #venicebeach #losangeles...
News, Video

(Video) Ice at Santa Monica is Back Downtown!

November 9, 2023

November 9, 2023

Santa Monica has brought back ice skating through January. This video is brought to you by Santa Monica Place. @yovenicenews Ice...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Lutheran Church Under Siege by RVs and Abandoned Property!

November 9, 2023

November 9, 2023

Two Years of RVs Have Area Residents up in Arms on Both Venice & Victoria By Nick Antonicello While we...
News

ICARUS AI E-Learning announces partnership with MUSIC WORLD ENTERTAINMENT, led by Mathew Knowles

November 9, 2023

November 9, 2023

ICARUS AI E-Learning announces a strategic partnership with Music World Entertainment, a globally recognized leader in the fields of sales,...

Photo: Hank’s
Dining, News

L.A. Times Gives “Best Burger” Title to Palisadian Restaurant Once Again

November 9, 2023

November 9, 2023

The Eatery Is Celebrating the Occasion Through November With a “Best Burger” Special By Zach Armstrong A Palisadian restaurant’s signature...
Dining, Video

(Video) Meet The 2023 “Best Restaurant” and “Best Happy Hour” Winners in the Best of Santa Monica Series

November 9, 2023

November 9, 2023

Santa Monica Brew Works and Emmy Squared Pizza have taken home the prize. @yovenicenews Meet this year’s winners of “Best...

