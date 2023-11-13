November 14, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty Images

Venice Shorts: Neighborhood Community Plan to Be Unveiled November 14

Land Use, Housing, Density, Open Space and Other Issues to Be Addressed by City Planners and Local Officials!

By Nick Antonicello

The general monthly meeting of the Board of Officers of the Venice Neighborhood Council (www.venicenc.org)  will feature a formal presentation by city officials on the changes and revisions to the Venice Community Plan beginning at 6:30 PM at the Westminster Elementary school located at 1010 Abbot Kinney Boulevard, Venice.

In a letter circulated by the VNC this week, residents and stakeholders are urged to attend and engage in this public policy presentation.

According to the letter, “The Venice Community Plan is the city’s blueprint for how our neighborhood will be developed and managed over the coming years. It is now being updated and community input is critical. This plan (and the associated Coastal Plan) will impact many facets of our neighborhood, including land use, housing, density, open space, climate, noise, and transportation.”

The Venice Neighborhood Council has invited the LA City Planning team to make a formal Venice Community Plan/LCP 101 presentation at Tuesday’s meeting and is the featured agenda item for the November meeting. This presentation is being regarded as a “starting point” to help stakeholders learn what is being proposed.

LA City Planning and the office of LA Councilwoman Traci Park (CD-11) will have outreach tables at the meeting. Questions can also be submitted in advance by noon on Sunday November 12th to: OutreachChair@venicenc.org

The meeting is being hosted as an initial discussion point of the proposed  plan. A Town Hall event is also being planned for early 2024 to facilitate a more comprehensive follow-up of information and further public outreach. A new VNC “Community Plan Update” Committee is also being formed as an additional outreach vehicle.  

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-year resident of Venice and covers the actions and deliberations of the Venice Neighborhood Council. Have a take or a tip on all things Venice? Contact the author via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: L.A. Approves Bridge Housing Along Main Street!

November 13, 2023

Read more
November 13, 2023

Issuance of Local Coastal Development Permit No. 23-04 Keeps Venice a Continuing & Constant, Containment Zone! By Nick Antonicello Despite...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Silver Strand Estate On Market for Over $4.6M

November 13, 2023

Read more
November 13, 2023

Includes a Four-Stop Elevator and a Primary Bedroom With a Dual-Sided Fireplace A remodeled Italian villa in the Silver Strand...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Real Estate

See Where This Venice Zip Code Ranks In America’s Priciest

November 13, 2023

Read more
November 13, 2023

Unsurprisingly, Los Angeles Ranked as the Second-Priciest Metro Area in 2023 By Zach Armstrong Venice locals typically pay multiple millions...

Photo: LAFD Screenshot
News

Major Fire Shuts Down I-10 Freeway in Downtown LA – Traffic Chaos Could Ensue

November 13, 2023

Read more
November 13, 2023

Massive Blaze Forces Closure of Key LA Freeway, Triggers Traffic Headaches At 12:22 a.m. on November 11, the Los Angeles...

Photo: N/A
Hard, News

L.A. Teens Launch Nonprofit to Raise Awareness & Empathy Through Art

November 10, 2023

Read more
November 10, 2023

Its Latest Venture Is a 70-Page Collection of Around 20 Pieces of Art By Zach Armstrong He didn’t know what...
News, Video

(Video) Man Shot in Face at Venice Motel

November 9, 2023

Read more
November 9, 2023

Two individuals’ interaction led to the suspect shooting the victim @yovenicenews Crime occurs at the Marina 7 #venice #venicebeach #losangeles...
News, Video

(Video) Ice at Santa Monica is Back Downtown!

November 9, 2023

Read more
November 9, 2023

Santa Monica has brought back ice skating through January. This video is brought to you by Santa Monica Place. @yovenicenews Ice...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Lutheran Church Under Siege by RVs and Abandoned Property!

November 9, 2023

Read more
November 9, 2023

Two Years of RVs Have Area Residents up in Arms on Both Venice & Victoria By Nick Antonicello While we...
News

ICARUS AI E-Learning announces partnership with MUSIC WORLD ENTERTAINMENT, led by Mathew Knowles

November 9, 2023

Read more
November 9, 2023

ICARUS AI E-Learning announces a strategic partnership with Music World Entertainment, a globally recognized leader in the fields of sales,...

Photo: Hank’s
Dining, News

L.A. Times Gives “Best Burger” Title to Palisadian Restaurant Once Again

November 9, 2023

Read more
November 9, 2023

The Eatery Is Celebrating the Occasion Through November With a “Best Burger” Special By Zach Armstrong A Palisadian restaurant’s signature...

Photo: CouCou
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Cure the Monday Blues at Coucou: New Martini Menu-Based Special Sizzles

November 8, 2023

Read more
November 8, 2023

Exclusive Martini Menu Featuring Espresso, Dirty, and Vesper Martinis By Dolores Quintana Venice’s trendy bistro, CouCou, offers French-inspired cuisine, aperitifs,...

Photo: Instagram: @southendvenice
Dining, News

Italian Eatery on Abbot Kinney to Close After Ten Years

November 8, 2023

Read more
November 8, 2023

There Was Reportedly a Dispute With Its Landlord Over the Lease Renewal Agreement. By Zach Armstrong On Sunday Nov. 26,...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Dining, News

Venice Shorts: Ben & Jerry’s at the Beach No More

November 8, 2023

Read more
November 8, 2023

Local Retailer Loses Six-Year Battle With Homelessness, Rampant Crime and Drugs at the Boardwalk! By Nick Antonicello Another local business...

Photo: Santa Monica College. (Global Motion dancers: Sandra Lee and Jade Lelievre)
News, upbeat

Local Dance Company to Perform Global Cultural Dance Styles

November 8, 2023

Read more
November 8, 2023

Dance Students Will Transport the Audience to Far-Flung Corners of the Globe The Santa Monica College Global Motion World Dance...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: Flower Finally Free of Street Encampments and RVs!

November 7, 2023

Read more
November 7, 2023

Photos Taken November 3rd Show a Pristine and Clean Flower as Well as Lincoln Too! By Nick Antonicello The battle...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR