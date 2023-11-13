Venice Shorts: Neighborhood Community Plan to Be Unveiled November 14

Land Use, Housing, Density, Open Space and Other Issues to Be Addressed by City Planners and Local Officials!

By Nick Antonicello

The general monthly meeting of the Board of Officers of the Venice Neighborhood Council (www.venicenc.org) will feature a formal presentation by city officials on the changes and revisions to the Venice Community Plan beginning at 6:30 PM at the Westminster Elementary school located at 1010 Abbot Kinney Boulevard, Venice.

In a letter circulated by the VNC this week, residents and stakeholders are urged to attend and engage in this public policy presentation.

According to the letter, “The Venice Community Plan is the city’s blueprint for how our neighborhood will be developed and managed over the coming years. It is now being updated and community input is critical. This plan (and the associated Coastal Plan) will impact many facets of our neighborhood, including land use, housing, density, open space, climate, noise, and transportation.”

The Venice Neighborhood Council has invited the LA City Planning team to make a formal Venice Community Plan/LCP 101 presentation at Tuesday’s meeting and is the featured agenda item for the November meeting. This presentation is being regarded as a “starting point” to help stakeholders learn what is being proposed.

LA City Planning and the office of LA Councilwoman Traci Park (CD-11) will have outreach tables at the meeting. Questions can also be submitted in advance by noon on Sunday November 12th to: OutreachChair@venicenc.org

The meeting is being hosted as an initial discussion point of the proposed plan. A Town Hall event is also being planned for early 2024 to facilitate a more comprehensive follow-up of information and further public outreach. A new VNC “Community Plan Update” Committee is also being formed as an additional outreach vehicle.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-year resident of Venice and covers the actions and deliberations of the Venice Neighborhood Council. Have a take or a tip on all things Venice? Contact the author via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com