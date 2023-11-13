Silver Strand Estate On Market for Over $4.6M

Includes a Four-Stop Elevator and a Primary Bedroom With a Dual-Sided Fireplace

A remodeled Italian villa in the Silver Strand neighborhood, with 4 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, and 4,900 sq ft of living space, provides ample room for families at 126 Westwind Mall for $4.69 million.

The villa features high ceilings, a chef’s kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Quartz countertops, a sun-drenched living and dining area, a four-stop elevator, a primary bedroom with a dual-sided fireplace and a spa-like primary bathroom that leads to a walk-in closet. Three additional en-suite bedrooms offer privacy and space while the expansive roof deck provides views of the ocean and city lights. The HOA includes a 24-hour security patrol, adding an extra layer of peace and tranquility to this exquisite coastal oasis.

The property is listed by Barbra Stover with Christie’s AKG. For more information, go to https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/126-Westwind-Mall_Marina-Del-Rey_CA_90292_M15136-47528?from=srp-list-card.